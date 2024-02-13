Julia Child's First Experience With A Microwave Was Quite The Disaster

Famous chef Julia Child's first experiment with a new-fangled machine called a microwave oven was a bomb. Not in a literal sense, of course. But based on reports of her mid-20th-century adventure in using the then-novel cooking gadget, the scene involved lots of rumbling, clouds of smoke, and an oozing goo. On the plus side, the gooey substance was melted chocolate cake, so there's that.

In 2018, Child's grand-nephew, Alex Prud'homme, entertained fans of the pioneering chef with personal tales about his late aunt. According to a report in The Ellsworth American, Prud'homme shared the story during an appearance to promote his 2017 book, "France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child". "It was this magical space-age thing from NASA," Prud'homme told the attendees. "She was told you could cook everything in it."

We're not sure what happened next, but we're going to surmise, based on Prud'homme's account, that Child took the experts at their word, loading a frozen chicken, side-dish vegetables, and even a chocolate cake into the microwave. "She pushed the button and it kind of rumbled and began to smoke," he continued. The result? A mash-up of half-frozen-half-burned chicken, melted chocolate cake, and an unrecognizable vegetable mush. Based on that disastrous account, it's no wonder Child decided to keep microwave ovens at an arm's length for the rest of her storied career.