14 Best Restaurants In The US With Stunning Mountain Views

Restaurants with delectable menu choices and an efficient and knowledgeable staff are coveted destinations, be it for special occasions or regular business, romantic, and friendly outings. For some diners, though, location is another primordial factor, especially if it involves gorgeous scenery all around. Fortunately, with its wide array of terrains, microclimates, towns, and cities, the United States boasts numerous eateries with spectacular vistas on all fronts, be they beach, ocean, lake, mountain, or illuminated skyscrapers. For instance, Miami houses many rooftop restaurants for dining with a view, while New York City is home to trendy waterfront venues, and Southern California caters best to lovers of relaxed beachside joints.

That is to say, no matter the panorama you're hoping for, the options are endless in the country. So, where should customers who want to enjoy a bite and a drink by snow-covered or lustrous green mountains go?

Here's a selection of high-rated restaurants with incredible mountainous landscapes, spanning the Rockies, the Adirondacks, Mount Greylock, Mount Rainier, Mount Hood, the Poconos, and more. This selection covers different concepts across various U.S. states, taking into consideration factors like the location, encouraging online ratings and reviews, standout menu items, and overall inviting atmosphere.