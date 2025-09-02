14 Best Restaurants In The US With Stunning Mountain Views
Restaurants with delectable menu choices and an efficient and knowledgeable staff are coveted destinations, be it for special occasions or regular business, romantic, and friendly outings. For some diners, though, location is another primordial factor, especially if it involves gorgeous scenery all around. Fortunately, with its wide array of terrains, microclimates, towns, and cities, the United States boasts numerous eateries with spectacular vistas on all fronts, be they beach, ocean, lake, mountain, or illuminated skyscrapers. For instance, Miami houses many rooftop restaurants for dining with a view, while New York City is home to trendy waterfront venues, and Southern California caters best to lovers of relaxed beachside joints.
That is to say, no matter the panorama you're hoping for, the options are endless in the country. So, where should customers who want to enjoy a bite and a drink by snow-covered or lustrous green mountains go?
Here's a selection of high-rated restaurants with incredible mountainous landscapes, spanning the Rockies, the Adirondacks, Mount Greylock, Mount Rainier, Mount Hood, the Poconos, and more. This selection covers different concepts across various U.S. states, taking into consideration factors like the location, encouraging online ratings and reviews, standout menu items, and overall inviting atmosphere.
il Rifugio in the Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
Perched at a whopping 12,456 feet atop the Arapahoe Basin summit, il Rifugio, which means "the refuge" or "the shelter" in Italian, is considered North America's highest-elevation restaurant, and it offers 360-degree views of the mighty and rugged Rocky Mountains. Accessible by ski lift, this peaceful European-style bistro is located in the Snow Plume building. "The breathtaking views offer guests a dining experience reminiscent of those found in the Italian Alps," assured Christopher Rybak, Director F&B/CEC of Arapahoe Basin, to Mountain Living in 2023. "On a clear day, visitors can enjoy a sweeping view of the Continental Divide that stretches for about 100 miles as the crow flies."
Il refugio typically opens at lunchtime to accommodate the ski season and spring activities, i.e., from around mid-October through the first week of June, but the exact dates are subject to change. As for the kitchen, it serves elaborate charcuterie boards featuring state-produced and imported items, flatbreads, a generous lobster bisque, salads, coffee, liqueurs, wine, and beer.
arapahoebasin.com/restaurants/il-rifugio
888-272-7246
28194 Highway 6 Dillon, CO 80435
Flagstaff House Restaurant in Boulder, Colorado
At the site of a summer cabin that was erected in 1929 on top of Flagstaff Mountain sits Flagstaff House, an upscale, New American, family-owned establishment that is far from average. To begin with, it keeps more than 16,000 bottles of wine in its cellar and requires reservations and a full dinner service. This is also where, from an elevation of 6,000 feet, the terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows provide you with incomparable vistas of Boulder and the surrounding mountains.
At Flagstaff House, you'll also be able to enjoy dishes prepared from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients as well as rare items, from the pea shoot salad with Wagyu bresaola to the Royal Belgian Osetra Caviar canapes, the Copper River sockeye salmon, the braised Berkshire pork belly, the Texas venison loin, and the pineapple sorbet. Per the house's request, make sure to state your dietary preferences and allergy restrictions while securing your reservation.
Online reviewers have especially voiced their appreciation of the knowledgeable sommelier and courteous staff, complimentary valet parking, and personalized menus for special occasions.
303-442-4640
1138 Flagstaff Rd, Boulder, CO 80302
Blue Ridge in Asheville, North Carolina
Located in Asheville, North Carolina's scenic city with an artsy hub, the casual and family-friendly Blue Ridge restaurant offers a dreamy vantage point for admiring the Blue Ridge Mountains. Plus, this venue is part of the Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, a haven of tranquility in a lush area offering many recreational activities, including golf and tennis courses.
At Blue Ridge, Southern-style, farm-to-table buffets are served daily for breakfast, including an omelet station, a yogurt bar, and various gluten-free options, as well as a brunch selection on Sunday. You can also opt for the award-winning seafood extravaganza on Friday night or the prime rib feast with a carving station on Saturday night, but reservations are highly encouraged then.
Long lines aside, customers generally love the wide-ranging selections, attentive staff, fast tray rotation, and, of course, the incredible views at sunset.
omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/dining/blue-ridge
800-438-5800
290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804
The Roundhouse Restaurant on Bald Mountain, Idaho
Perched at 7,700 feet, midway up Bald Mountain, this elegant New American restaurant is part of the Sun Valley Resort. Established in 1939, it can only be accessed by gondola or by trek, if you don't mind the exercise. Either way, the trip will reward you with a four-sided indoor fireplace, a spacious outdoor deck, and picturesque vistas of the surrounding valleys and mountains. Reservations are only needed for lunch in summer, and guests are expected to be present at the base of the gondola 15 minutes before their allocated time.
Once you're comfortable seated, you can pair those views with shareables like the chef's smorgasbord or the truffle fries; salads that you can top with king salmon or a grilled chicken breast; and dishes and sandwiches like the Wagyu burger with caramelized onion jam and truffle aioli, pork belly banh mi, croque monsieur, and Maine lobster roll.
sunvalley.com/dining/the-roundhouse
208-622-2012
Midway Up Bald Mountain, Serenade Lane, Sun Valley, ID 83340
The View Restaurant in Lake Placid, New York
Recognized as the sole fine-dining restaurant in the High Peaks Region and the only AAA Four-Diamond restaurant in Lake Placid, The View at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa definitely lives up to its name, thanks to its postcard-perfect vistas of said lake and the surrounding Adirondack Mountains.
The kitchen is eager to accommodate dietary needs and food allergies, and it proposes the following selections: a la carte breakfast, breakfast buffet, dinner, children's menu, small plates, and beverages that include beers, ciders, and an extensive wine list. Stay-in and passing guests alike can indulge in the smoothie of the day, farm-fresh eggs, risotto fritters, mushroom lobster toast, tandoori sea bass, and many other enticing items.
With its seamless service, tempting specials, seasonal menus, elegant yet welcoming vibe, and cozy fireplace, The View is, indeed, a coveted location for occasions like first dates or anniversaries.
mirrorlakeinn.com/dining/the-view
518-302-3000
77 Mirror Lake Dr, Lake Placid, NY 12946
Seven Glaciers Restaurant in Girdwood, Alaska
Alaska is known for its pristine nature, and several strategically located restaurants in that state aim to pair a satisfying dining experience with breathtaking scenery. Such is the case of the Seven Glaciers Restaurant in Girdwood, a vibrant resort town that draws hikers, bikers, skiers, and wildlife enthusiasts.
Sitting at 2,300 feet on Mount Alyeska, in the world-class Alyeska Resort, this contemporary establishment is surrounded by the following glaciers: Clear, Eagle, Goat, Milk, Crow, Raven, and, naturally, Alyeska. Accessible by tram lift, it's recognized as one of the few AAA Four Diamond restaurants in the state. Indeed, there's no better place in the area to enjoy fresh, locally sourced seafood, seasonal meats and produce, and an award-winning wine selection. For instance, at the time of writing, the chef's tasting menu includes scallop ceviche, lobster bisque, halibut with asparagus, and s'mores with roasted banana ice cream.
alyeskaresort.com/seven-glaciers
907-754-2237
1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587
The Landing Restaurant in Big Sky, Montana
Renowned for its majestic mountains, Montana is home to The Landing, a contemporary American alpine restaurant and bar located at the One&Only Moonlight Basin resort and accessible by car or gondola.
This refined yet inviting venue offers a gourmet menu with farm-to-table ingredients, regionally sourced meats, and meticulously crafted après-ski cocktails. We're talking buffalo smash burgers with local cheese and bacon marmalade, foie gras pâté, handmade pastas, chicken schnitzel, and massive beignets paired with bourbon huckleberry jam. Plus, the terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows provide customers with gorgeous views of the Madison Valley and the surrounding peaks. As for the dress code, it's resort casual for brunch, lunch, and après-ski, and resort elegant for dinner.
Diners have quite enjoyed the food plating, heated gondola in winter, live music, and remarkable Lone Mountain and Spanish Peaks vistas, especially around sunset.
oneandonlyresorts.com/moonlight-basin/dining/the-landing
406-993-2323
108 Roosevelt Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
The Grill at Sage Lodge in Pray, Montana
Located only 35 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, a coveted destination for outdoor enthusiasts year-round, the Sage Lodge is a luxury riverside resort that houses The Grill. This contemporary, elegant, and spacious steakhouse impresses visitors with its premium cuts, locally sourced ingredients, and sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains, the Yellowstone River, and Paradise Valley. Evidently, it takes the motto "Every plate carries an epic Montana story" very seriously, not to mention catering to different palates and dietary preferences.
Burrata and heirloom tomato salad, tuna tataki, herb-citrus lamb rack, lion's mane mushroom steak, chocolate truffle cake, lime huckleberry tart, and the game of the day are some of the delectable items you can order. There's also a menu for the little ones proposing chicken strips, a cheeseburger, and steak with fries and vegetables.
sagelodge.com/restaurants-near-yellowstone/the-grill
406-823-4015
55 Sage Lodge Dr, Pray, MT 59065
The Proprietor's Lodge Restaurant in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
How about a venue that combines lake and mountain vistas, providing an idyllic setting for special dates and larger celebrations? That's exactly what The Proprietor's Lodge, located in the lively city of Pittsfield, has to offer, thanks to its idyllic position on Pontoosuc Lake and mesmerizing sights of Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts. Customers, especially those who can manage seats on the deck, actually dub it the "best view in the area."
Serving lunch, dinner, and a Sunday brunch buffet, the restaurant proposes a long list of American and imported wines as well as several specialty martinis like espresso, pomegranate, key lime, and chocolate raspberry. As for food menus, they include New England clam chowder, a burrata beet salad, jumbo shrimp cocktails, artisanal pizzas, burgers, butternut-filled ravioli, fish and chips, house-made desserts, and gluten-free options.
413-344-9546
22 Waubeek Rd, Pittsfield, MA 01201
Summit House Restaurant in Pierce County, Washington
Reachable by gondola, Summit House is part of the Crystal Mountain Resort and is recognized as the highest-elevation restaurant in the state of Washington. Standing at 6,872 feet and featuring an open-air patio, it provides an unmatched vantage point for admiring the iconic Mount Rainier and the surrounding Cascade Mountains.
This welcoming alpine cabin-like venue mostly proposes Pacific Northwest cuisine, from the salmon chowder to the steamed clams and the salmon fish and chips, as well as vegan options like the edamame hummus, the coconut curry, and the Summit salad, which is made with dandelion, edamame, sundried tomatoes, cherry bomb radish, and sunflower gremolata. As for the drinks menu, it consists of cocktails like the huckleberry mojito and the spiked hot cider, not to mention a selection of draft and canned beers and ciders, as well as non-alcoholic items.
Reservations are only accepted for groups, and a private buyout is possible after hours.
crystalmountainresort.com/things-to-do/dining/summit-house-restaurant
833-279-7895
33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Piste Mountain Bistro in Teton Village, Wyoming
Sitting atop the Bridger Gondola at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Piste Mountain Bistro offers a welcoming fireplace, a vibrant bar area, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light and provide a vantage point of the surrounding valley and the Teton Range.
The kitchen proposes an American and international selection prepared from regionally sourced meats and produce, as well as specialty cocktails with fresh ingredients and a wine and beer selection. Standout items include the smoked salmon deviled eggs, topped with salmon roe; the mushroom arancini; the Wagyu strip loin with fries; the bison tenderloin; and the eggplant parmesan. The soup and pasta specials have also delighted customers, from the broccoli cheddar to elk Bolognese.
Piste Mountain Bistro only operates in the summer months. Though reservations aren't required, they're highly recommended to avoid the long wait.
jacksonhole.com/dining/piste-mountain-bistro
307-732-3177
3395 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025
Slopeside Pub & Grill in Palmerton, Pennsylvania
Located in the Blue Mountain Resort, along the Blue Mountain Vista Trail, Slopeside operates all year long for lunch and dinner, boasting incredible vistas of the Pocono Mountains and Little Gap Valley. There's never a dull moment at this lively and casual venue: weekday happy hour specials on bites and drinks; lunch specials and trivia night on Tuesday; live music acts from Thursday through Sunday; and, from Tuesday through Friday, tempting deals on wood-fired pizzas, chicken wings, BBQ items, and burgers.
As for the menu, it mostly consists of comfort foods, including soups and shareables like chipotle chicken nachos and dill pickle chips; braised beef tacos; bacon aioli fries; chicken parmesan with vodka sauce; and a house-smoked brisket grilled cheese sourdough sandwich filled with balsamic onion jam. You can pair these goodies with mocktails, beers, wines, or special cocktails like the watermelon martini or the passionfruit cosmopolitan.
Customers have especially raved about spot-on drink suggestions, the accommodating and attentive staff, and, of course, the scenic location and friendly atmosphere.
skibluemt.com/slopeside-pub-grill
610-824-1557
1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071
The Summit in Snowbird, Utah
True to its name, The Summit, a convivial American restaurant, is perched on top of Hidden Peak, at an elevation of 11,000 feet. As the highest-elevation dining facility in Utah, it's only accessible via the Snowbird Aerial Tram, and it boasts nearly 360-degree views of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest and its mountains — not to mention Heber Valley, Park City, and the Great Salt Lake on a clear day. It's no wonder it's such a coveted wedding venue.
Open for breakfast and lunch (as well as the occasional evening event, such as a full-moon dinner), The Summit offers quality snacks and hot food to be paired with local microbrews on tap. Whether you're seated inside or on the sun deck, you can enjoy fresh seasonal items, wood-fired pizzas, meat cuts, chilis, paninis, and a generously purveyed salad bar.
snowbird.com/dining-shopping/dining/dining-overview/the-summit
801-933-2222
9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, Snowbird, UT 84092
The Cascade Dining Room in Government Camp, Oregon
If you're looking for a dining spot with majestic vistas of Mount Hood, then The Cascade Dining Room is an attractive choice. Located at the Timberline Lodge, which was established in 1937, this American restaurant proposes sustainable, regional farm-to-table dining, seasonal items, an award-winning wine selection, and microbrews.
The breakfast buffet includes hardwood-smoked ham, made-to-order Belgian waffles, and freshly baked pastries, while the lunch buffet's rotating selection features a soup of the day, Pacific Northwest pork, Northwest beef, and mac and cheese, among others. As for the a la carte dinner, which requires prior reservation, it offers unique entrees like the blackberry cobbler pork chop, the king salmon with cherry bacon jam, and the beet pesto pasta, as well as tempting desserts like the strawberry rhubarb crisp cobbler and the black forest pavlova.
timberlinelodge.com/lodge/dining
503-272-3311
27500 E Timberline Road, Government Camp, OR 97028
Methodology
How does one determine which restaurants with scenic mountain views across the U.S. are actually worth visiting? What some of them offer in terms of natural panoramas may very well be ruined by mediocre dishes and beverages, a poor menu selection, questionable service, and/or an off-the-beaten-path or practically inaccessible location. To avoid this conundrum, I narrowed my list down to venues with predominantly encouraging ratings and testimonies on several review platforms, such as Google, Yelp, OpenTable, and TripAdvisor. For an optimum experience, the aforementioned destinations pair a good meal with tranquil, breathtaking scenery.
Moreover, to diversify my final selection, I made sure to cover different states — 12 in total. Finally, in order to cater to a wide array of budgets and palates, I chose restaurants that represent different concepts and cuisines.