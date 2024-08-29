11 Important Things An Expert Does When Making A Restaurant Reservation

Have you ever noticed that some restaurants list a maximum party size for online booking? It's usually six or eight guests, requiring larger parties to call and book their table over the phone. There's a reason for that. Dining rooms are arranged with specific table sizes and groupings to maximize the number of guests that can be served in a night. This helps a restaurant manage how many guests arrive and are seated at a given time, which helps maintain a more even flow for the kitchen. Even pacing means your food arrives in a timely manner, hot (or cold) and fresh.

If you're dining with a party that is big enough that the restaurant asks you to call, please call! Most restaurants are more than willing to accommodate your party — it just means they'll need to adjust what other types of reservations they accept for the night. Some might also require a deposit, a food and beverage minimum, or even a set menu for the most efficient experience and the best level of service.

Something you should never do? Make two separate reservations and assume the restaurant can push your tables together. The dining room layout, other reservations, and even things like ADA code might prevent this from being possible. Plus, it's a surefire way to drive the host crazy and make the staff less likely to go above and beyond for you and your group.