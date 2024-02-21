What To Keep In Mind When Bringing Birthday Cake To A Restaurant

When it comes to planning a birthday celebration, sometimes you have a specific restaurant in mind for dinner but a different bakery in mind for the birthday cake. Naturally, you then want to bring the cake you bought into the restaurant to enjoy after dinner. This is certainly a good idea from the guests' perspective — but it may not be from the perspective of the restaurant staff.

If you want to bring your own cake to a restaurant, it may very well be possible. But there are just a few details you need to keep in mind to be as courteous as possible toward the restaurant staff.

First things first, call ahead. Not only is it polite to let them know ahead of time, but you need to find out if the restaurant even allows for outside desserts to be brought in. When you make your reservation, simply ask the staff member if you can bring in your cake and candles. This will also give the restaurant an opportunity to inform if they have a cakeage fee. The cakeage fee pays for the service of the staff cutting the cake for you, as well as the restaurant providing plates and silverware. The fee also makes up for the profit lost by the restaurant since the guests aren't ordering an in-house dessert — and because they'll be taking up more time at the table without adding to the bill.