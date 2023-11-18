12 Things To Keep In Mind When Tipping At Restaurants

By and large, a restaurant tip in the United States is expected to be 15%, at the bare minimum, while 20% is also widely practiced. Anything in between is fair game, and you can always go over if you want, but not under. When you go out to a restaurant, it's important to budget not only for the food itself, but also the service, remembering that since your server is not getting paid by the restaurant, or hardly, their wages are up to you.

You may not agree with the idea of tipping. If you see it as exploitative and racially divisive, you wouldn't be alone. But withholding a tip is only going to hurt the person you're trying to stand up for. Until tipping is given the boot in our society as a whole, we're just going to have to stick with it. Resistance is futile. This has been particularly problematic since the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused tipping to decline by up to 16% since 2020, according to NBC affiliate Kxan. This is hardly surprising, given the extensive challenges faced by the restaurant industry in a post-pandemic world, but at the end of the day, let's remember that tips are supposed to reflect the performance of one particular server on a specific day, not displeasure with wider social trends over which they have no control.