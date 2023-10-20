How Much You Should Be Tipping Cocktail Servers At Casinos

Have you ever been to a concert where the performer concludes their set with the sendoff "Thank you! Tip your waitresses!"? Well, it doesn't really matter whether you receive specific instructions from the night's entertainment or not — tipping your servers isn't optional, especially at a casino offering complimentary drinks.

Many casinos provide free drinks to keep folks at the card tables, and they are hand-delivered by drifting servers who are likely doing a lot more than just serving cocktails. For starters, they're dealing with gambling drunk people, a demographic that isn't exactly famous for being docile or easy to communicate with. Your server deserves that extra ten spot more than the slot machine does. Plus, many servers are paid with the tip credit factored in (aka below minimum wage) so they rely on your tip to receive an income (even if they're having an off night and missed you on the last lap).

Considering casino servers roam around the floor all night, tipping per drink is appropriate, and as a general rule, $2 per drink is adequate. The "$1 per one drink" rule might be fine for bottles and cans, but not for cocktails. If cocktails aren't your style and you order a pitcher of beer, tip in the ballpark of 30% (i.e. a $6 tip on a $20 pitcher). Casino chips are an acceptable form of currency, and can definitely be used for tipping servers, as can paper cash vouchers from the slots.