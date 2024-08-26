Here's What It Means If Your Restaurant Reservation Has A Time Limit

The reservation time limit trend originally began during the early stages of post-COVID-19, as reopening restaurants sought to space out parties and prevent a crowded waiting area. But as folks have filled back in, timed dining has actually become more popular. Nowadays, reservation time limits have emerged as a particularly popular trend in NYC, where many exclusive restaurants already come with tough-to-get reservations.

Practices differ between establishments, but time limits seem to generally fall between 90 minutes and two hours for parties of two to five people. Typically, the time limit begins when your reservation begins. So, if your party arrives 20 minutes late, you now have 70 minutes remaining for dinner instead of the full 90 minutes.

Dining with a time limit might seem offensive or cheap, but it could also seem a bit more logical to anyone who's ever worked in the service industry before. As the owner of Sojourn Social in Manhattan's Upper East Side told local news outlet WDRB, patrons regularly think nothing of posting up on a bar stool for three to five hours, which severely limits the establishment's ability to keep more paying customers coming in. Sojourner Social has now set a 90-minute limit. On the flip side, no one wants to feel rushed. If a server is raring to take your order before you've had a chance to read the menu, that's pretty stressful — especially for something that's supposed to be a relaxing treat and requires you to spend money.