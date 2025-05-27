Where To Find The Absolute Best Lobster Rolls In Maine

Every Mainer will likely have a different answer when asked where the best lobster roll can be found in Vacationland. It might be the same run-down spot they've been going to since they were a kid, or it might be the newest addition to their town's one busy Main Street, but chances are they're pretty loyal to their favorite. Mainers look for a few things when it comes to lobster rolls — freshness, a good portion of lobster, and absolutely no lines. We spend nine months out of the year freezing our toes off just to get first dibs on the idyllic summer month, I'd say we've earned our spot at the front of the line.

Lobster rolls in Maine are like pizza in New York. They're on every corner, all relatively similar, making the choices overwhelming. Should you order it the Maine way (chilled and tossed in mayonnaise) or the Connecticut way (warmed and tossed in butter)? Luckily, it's hard to go wrong. As long as you're handed a perfectly toasted bun toppled with fresh lobster, you made the right choice. With the country's freshest lobster, even the so-called "worst" lobster roll in Maine is still gonna be pretty darn good. With that being said, there are a few incredible spots to check out Maine's finest lobster rolls.