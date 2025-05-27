Where To Find The Absolute Best Lobster Rolls In Maine
Every Mainer will likely have a different answer when asked where the best lobster roll can be found in Vacationland. It might be the same run-down spot they've been going to since they were a kid, or it might be the newest addition to their town's one busy Main Street, but chances are they're pretty loyal to their favorite. Mainers look for a few things when it comes to lobster rolls — freshness, a good portion of lobster, and absolutely no lines. We spend nine months out of the year freezing our toes off just to get first dibs on the idyllic summer month, I'd say we've earned our spot at the front of the line.
Lobster rolls in Maine are like pizza in New York. They're on every corner, all relatively similar, making the choices overwhelming. Should you order it the Maine way (chilled and tossed in mayonnaise) or the Connecticut way (warmed and tossed in butter)? Luckily, it's hard to go wrong. As long as you're handed a perfectly toasted bun toppled with fresh lobster, you made the right choice. With the country's freshest lobster, even the so-called "worst" lobster roll in Maine is still gonna be pretty darn good. With that being said, there are a few incredible spots to check out Maine's finest lobster rolls.
Southern Maine
Southern Maine has an incredible food scene crowded with seafood, but it's still easy to stand out. Prices may skew higher in Portland, but it also offers a slightly elevated experience. Owned by two lobster loving Mainers, The Highroller Lobster Co. started out as a modest food cart back in 2015, and now it's one of the most talked about spots in all of New England. They have a really fun and unpretentious approach to lobster. Between their "lobby pops" (aka lobster on a stick) and cheesy lobster tacos, there's always something new to try, but they also execute a classic lobster roll flawlessly. If you want to enjoy Maine's fresh lobster with a little twist, High Roller is the way to go.
For a more traditional lobster roll experience, head over to The Lobster Shack at Two Lights lighthouse. It's tucked away right on the rocky wave-smashing coast of Cape Elizabeth and has the idyllic setting you would see on a postcard. Like many lobster shacks in the state, it's counter service and BYOB so you can really make the experience your own. After ordering a lobster roll, you can cozy up at one of the many picnic tables surrounding the shack and take in the view.
Midcoast
When heading up the coast, you'll pass by dozens of signs for lobster rolls, but up in Wiscasset, Red's Eats is impossible to miss. At Red's, they overflow their toasted hot dog buns with a hefty portion of fresh lobster, tail and all. Too much lobster is a great problem to have, but it's not always worth the wait. Located right before the bridge on a scenic route up the coast, Red's got really lucky with their location. On any given summer day, you'll see a line extending down the street. If you don't want to get sunburnt to a lobster's hue, then zig zag over to Georgetown and try Five Islands Lobster Co.
If you thought Red's was in an idyllic location, Five Islands will really wow you. Located right on the water, it doesn't get much fresher than this. Rather than scouting out a middle man, the folks at Five Islands handle the fishing and the preparing. The lobstermen haul traps right off the dock so you can see your lunch arriving right as you pull into the parking lot. Similar to the Lobster Shack at Two Lights, Five Islands is BYOB and bring-your-own-anything, really. You'll often see parties with decked out picnic tables, including tablecloths, candles, and nice bottles of white wine. The menu is surprisingly extensive, with a variety of sandwiches and fried seafood baskets, but the classic lobster roll is always a winner.
Downeast
After hitting midcoast Maine, it can feel like you've already seen it all, but that's just the beginning. Downeast Maine is the northernmost corner, including Mount Desert Island which is home to the beautiful Acadia National Park. Bar Harbor is the area's most vibrant summer town, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists every season, and while it's packed with dozens of delicious seafood options, Southwest Harbor on the other side of the island has one of the state's best lobster rolls.
Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound puts legendary right in their name, and appropriately so. The location is incredibly unique, and not just for its quirky New England decor. They have an iconic ½ pound foot long lobster roll, which isn't cheap at $60, but when in Maine, right? It's served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun that will change your life. The meal isn't complete without a big slice of Charlotte's blueberry pie.