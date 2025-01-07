6 Etiquette Tips For Bringing Your Own Wine To A Restaurant

If you've ever brought your own bottle of wine to a restaurant, you've likely gone through the various phases of wondering if it's okay or not. You walk in the door and wonder, "Should I have called ahead first?" The somm comes over and opens the bottle, and you're wondering, "Are they offended I'm not ordering from their list?" The bill comes, and you're doing the quick math in your head: How much will the corkage fee be? We've all been there.

With every restaurant being slightly different, the etiquette for bringing your own wine is a bit wishy-washy at times. But there are some simple tips that will make the process stress-free and enjoyable for you, your dining party, and the restaurant staff. We caught up with Paresh Patel, co-owner and beverage director at Besharam in San Francisco, to get the inside scoop on how to go about bringing your own bottle of wine to a restaurant. So, if you really want to drink that orange wine you got for your birthday at the new fried chicken sando place? We are here for it. Just make sure to tune into these tips to make sure it's all peachy.