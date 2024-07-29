A Sommelier Explains The Best Way To Order Wine At A Restaurant

You don't need to be a wine connoisseur to order a decent bottle of wine in a restaurant. Lengthy wine menus can intimidate even the most experienced oenophile, and there is no need to feel shy about speaking up when browsing lines of blends, years, and prices. We spoke to Scott Mattson, sommelier and co-owner of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club in Denver, Colorado, for tips on how to go about ordering wine that pleases not only your own palate but also has the potential of delighting other guests around the table.

"If you don't drink wine often, and don't know what you want that's great, I can totally work with that," he encourages. "If you drink wine often and have a cellar and want a deep dive into the list, that's cool, too. Regardless of your background, I'm going to work hard to find you the 'perfect bottle'." What Mattson is keen to stress is that you shouldn't feel the pressure to pick the perfect bottle for your special occasion or night out. Instead, you should be able to talk comfortably with honest and open exchanges with your sommelier or server, and trust them to help you.