A Sommelier Explains The Best Way To Order Wine At A Restaurant
You don't need to be a wine connoisseur to order a decent bottle of wine in a restaurant. Lengthy wine menus can intimidate even the most experienced oenophile, and there is no need to feel shy about speaking up when browsing lines of blends, years, and prices. We spoke to Scott Mattson, sommelier and co-owner of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club in Denver, Colorado, for tips on how to go about ordering wine that pleases not only your own palate but also has the potential of delighting other guests around the table.
"If you don't drink wine often, and don't know what you want that's great, I can totally work with that," he encourages. "If you drink wine often and have a cellar and want a deep dive into the list, that's cool, too. Regardless of your background, I'm going to work hard to find you the 'perfect bottle'." What Mattson is keen to stress is that you shouldn't feel the pressure to pick the perfect bottle for your special occasion or night out. Instead, you should be able to talk comfortably with honest and open exchanges with your sommelier or server, and trust them to help you.
Honesty is the best policy
"Always communicate as simply and honestly as possible," Mattson advises. "So many times, guests put more pressure on the interaction than they need to and use every single wine term they've ever heard in one sentence." Even if you know the A-Zs of vintage blends, you don't need to give the server or your guests a performative showcase of your experiences. "We really don't need to impress one another with wine knowledge, I just want to help you drink something delicious that makes you very happy," Mattson explains. "While it's fun to talk shop, my main mission is to find guests a wine they'll love."
However, having a few key simple but descriptive words can help a sommelier select wines for you. Whether you prefer a red wine with fruity or floral tasting notes or appreciate crisper, more mineral expressions found in white wines, feel free to describe your preferences. The sommelier might offer you samples of wines that you may not usually order or be familiar with, like an orange wine or something sparkling. After you've tasted the wine, give honest feedback so that the sommelier can either fill your glass or find another variety that is more aligned with your preferences.