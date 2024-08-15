The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Lobster Rolls
It's not summer without a lobster roll, and we look forward to this seaside delicacy every year, from beachy restaurants and shacks or simply made at home. Whether you prefer them hot and buttery or prefer them chilled and slathered in tangy mayo, there's one cardinal rule when it comes to making lobster rolls: Keep 'em chunky.
Celebrity chef Josh Capon, co-founder of VCR Group and participant at Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL, gave us his number-one piece of advice for these succulent sandwiches: "Try to avoid chopping the lobster too much and leave some nice chunks in there."
The secret to a standout lobster roll lies in those luscious, hefty chunks of lobster. Big, meaty pieces offer a satisfying bite and let you truly savor the sweet, briny flavor of the lobster. Over-chopping not only messes with the texture but also dilutes the rich salty flavor that makes lobster rolls a summery joy. When you chop lobster into tiny pieces, you risk creating a mushy, indistinguishable filling that's more akin to a lobster spread, which nobody wants. Having the perfect balance of lobster-meat-to-bread ratio in each bite is key, which is also why it's important to use the correct amount of lobster meat for lobster rolls. A good rule of thumb is to use three to four ounces of lobster meat per roll, or about a quarter of a pound.
Choose the right ingredients for the best lobster rolls
Beyond keeping those lobster chunks intact, there are a few more lobster cooking tips to ensure your roll is top-notch. First, you've got to choose a lobster. While there are various different types of lobster, the general consensus is that Maine lobster makes for the best chunks of meat for a hearty lobster roll. Maine lobster meat is tender rather than chewy, and it has a sweet yet briny flavor to it.
Next, choose the right bun. A soft, buttery, New England-style split-top bun is the traditional choice. Lightly toast it to add a perfectly light crunch that contrasts with the tender lobster. This classic choice complements the lobster without diverting too much attention to the bread.
Next up, the dressing, where simplicity is key. A light touch of mayo, a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of salt, and a dash of pepper are all you need. Some like to add celery for crunch or chives for a hint of color and freshness, but remember, the goal overall is to enhance the lobster, not overpower it.