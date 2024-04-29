8 Tips For Cooking Lobster Tails To Perfection

While there are multiple types of lobster, the two you'll most frequently encounter are the spiny lobster and the Maine lobster. Each type has cousins around the world. Their claw ownership is the biggest differentiator between the two. The Maine lobster, or Homarus americanus, is the popular, brightly-colored (when cooked) lobster that has become the de facto image of lobster in the public consciousness. This species is found from Canada to the Carolinas, with the highest populations along the coast of Maine. The rule of thumb with these lobsters is the colder the water, the sweeter the meat. They carry less meat in their tails than spiny lobsters, but make up for it in claw and body meat.

Spiny lobsters live in every ocean in the world. Names under the spiny lobster umbrella include langoustine, rock lobster, and Dublin Bay prawn. Many diners say the spiny varieties aren't as rich in flavor as the Maine lobster, because so many live in warmer waters. Their tails are significantly larger than the Maine species, and their either non-existent or inconsequential claws don't contribute any worthwhile food, so they're typically harvested for their tails only.

You can cook each type of lobster using the methods we'll discuss. Take note, though, that you might sometimes find Maine lobsters in the soft-shell variety. These soft-shell lobsters require gentler cooking methods, so avoid grilling or roasting them in the shell.