Telltale Signs Your Lobster Is Undercooked

Lobsters are a delightful and mysterious delicacy, cooking them to perfection is an art. Eating undercooked lobster is not only a letdown in terms of taste but it can also pose health risks. Undercooked shellfish, including lobsters, can contain harmful bacteria and parasites that may lead to foodborne illnesses. Spotting an undercooked lobster involves observing several key signs, so let's dive in and "shell" out some tips.

The color of the lobster is your first clue. A fully cooked lobster will boast a bright red shell, but if you notice any parts that seem translucent or carry hints of blue or green that's a sure sign it's not done cooking. The meat inside should be opaque and white. If it appears translucent or has a jelly-like consistency, it's undercooked. The aroma of the lobster — it's not recommended to taste it if you suspect it's undercooked — can also be telling. A properly cooked lobster will have a sweet, ocean-fresh scent. An undercooked lobster may emit a stronger, fishy odor, indicating it hasn't been cooked thoroughly.

Checking the temperature offers a reliable way to ensure your lobster isn't still "chilling" in the undercooked zone. A food thermometer should read 145 degrees Fahrenheit when inserted into the thickest part of the lobster without touching the shell. If the temperature falls short of this mark the lobster needs more cooking time.