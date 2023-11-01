10 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Fresh Lobster

Many people consider lobster to be a delicacy, although it wasn't always held in such high regard. During the American colonial era, these so-called "cockroaches of the sea" were so abundant in coastal waters and cost so little that they were fed to prisoners and slaves, ground up for fertilizer, or eaten by regular people in secret to avoid shame. Today, eating lobster is a gourmet experience many people save for special occasions.

Purchasing live lobster may feel overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Perhaps you're confused by the 16 types of lobsters or you're not sure where they should come from. Lobsters are quite perishable and usually carry a high price tag, so you'll want to protect your investment by bringing home healthy lobsters that aren't at death's door. Then there's the question of how exactly you'll get a live creature with giant claws home.

We reached out to experts in the field to simplify the buying experience for you. Ben Conniff is the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Luke's Lobster, a family-owned seafood business in Maine that ships live Maine lobster anywhere in the US. Keith Laudeman is the owner of The Lobster House restaurant and fish market in Cape May, NJ, whose menu and market feature live lobster specialties. Whether you live near the coast or you're a definite landlubber, read on for advice that will take the stress out of buying this gourmet crustacean.