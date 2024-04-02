15 Best Miami Rooftop Restaurants For Dining With A View

Perched atop the dynamic Miami cityscape is a whole world of restaurants and nightlife that can't be seen from the ground, but which constitute a force unto itself. On the tops of buildings, you can sample some of the best gastronomic experiments the city has to offer, while looking out over the skyline, the sea, and the horizon. Dining at a rooftop restaurant in Miami is an opportunity to experience a whole new city, just by taking an elevator (or a lot of stairs).

Miami's skyline, characterized by sleek skyscrapers and art deco architecture, serves as an awe-inspiring backdrop to these elevated eateries. As the sun dips below the horizon, casting hues of pink and orange across the skyline, rooftop diners are treated to a spectacle that transforms an ordinary meal into a memorable occasion. From the trendy streets of South Beach to the chic neighborhoods of Brickell and Wynwood, rooftop venues dot the city — but you wouldn't necessarily know they were there just by looking at the buildings that host them.

And that's where we come in. Drawing on personal experience of dining in Miami, experiencing its views, and taking in its cuisine, we give you a list of the best rooftop restaurants for dining with a view. Our list is based first and foremost on whether the establishment serves an interesting menu made with good-quality ingredients, and second on the caliber of the view.