16 American College Towns With The Best Food
For many who are deciding where they want to go to school, reviewing the food situation is a major component of the process. I chose to go back to school as an adult after taking a few classes, spending most of 2016 volunteering abroad, and entering the workforce for a couple of years. When I realized a degree would be beneficial, it was important to me to like the school's surrounding community, and food is central to that.
The better your local farmers' market, co-op, community garden, farms, and locavore restaurant scene, the better connected and invested you feel in your region. I've moved around a lot in my life, and I don't think it's an accident that my favorite towns had my favorite dining. Needless to say, I picked a college town known for its farm-to-table dining.
If you're contemplating going back to school, recently graduated high school, or are just curious about vibrant places to live and visit, here are the American college towns with the best food. These are based on personal favorites, but I also researched where the university hubs are with a large number of highly-rated restaurants.
Logan, Utah
This is the town I was born in and where a lot of my family went to school at Utah State University, including my dad (and me, for the few classes I took before volunteering). People come here for the stunning canyon, famously great hiking, and mountain sunrises, but the food shouldn't be overlooked. Logan is home to, in my opinion, the best pizza, pupusas, crepes, and Indian food in the country.
Check out El Salvador Los Primos, home to the best pupusas in the entire world. I have so many good memories of grabbing these curtido-topped masterpieces after late afternoon hikes with friends. They're perfectly golden, savory, and topped with the tangiest slaw ever. Meanwhile, Tandoori Oven, an Indian restaurant inside a gas station, was introduced to me by my dad, and I've spent the last 10 years trying to top it. In fact, both Los Primos and Tandoori Oven have been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives!" Other local restaurants that light up the dining scene here include Jack's Wood Fired Oven, Tortilleria La Fuente, and, my Grampy's favorite, Logan's Heroes.
Utah food chains like The Crepery, Great Harvest Bread Company, Cafe Zupas, Kneaders, Arctic Circle, and Costa Vida are also not to be missed.
New York, New York
If you're looking for diverse food options, New York City is likely the best college town for you. This city brings together international foodways, so as an adventurous eater, variety like this makes my heart sing. Every time I've been in the city for work or pleasure, I always make a point of carving out some serious time for dining. I like to try a few new places each time, generally just following my nose, but there are a few staples that I visit each time. My three favorite restaurants in the entire city are Supper in East Village, Jin Mei Dumpling in Chinatown, and Arturo's in Greenwich Village for the best New York pizza — get the spaghetti al limone at Supper, literally any of the dumplings from Jin Mei, and the Margarita with extra basil from Arturo's.
For coffee, head to The Jolly Goat Coffee Bar in Hell's Kitchen (get a flat white with pistachio milk and a bagel with cream cheese and salmon), which might just be the coziest stop in the city. After, walk to Amy's Bread for pastries like the best oatmeal raisin cookie I've ever had.
Madison, Wisconsin
I always say that Madison is the most underrated state capital in the United States. Home to the University of Wisconsin, among others, it's got lake views, a killer farmer's market, cool architecture, walkability, and some of the best food not just in the region, but in the country. Growing up, my family always made a point of visiting during our many cross-country road trips, but I'll never forget the first time I visited — the massive farmer's market on Capitol Hill had everything, from the most delicious produce samples to local pastries. And as an adult, it's the reason I still tell everyone who's even somewhat within driving distance who loves food to visit Madison.
In this diverse city, you can find fabulous food at the many restaurants, such as Scandinavian fare, Indian curries, and, of course, Midwest cheese. My recommendation is to run, not walk, to the Globe Restaurant for vegetarian Tibetan dumplings and Korean tofu barbecue. My partner and I were obsessed last time we were in town, and we still bring these dishes up regularly.
Asheville, North Carolina
If you love the slow food scene, Appalachia is for you, and Asheville is smack dab in the middle of it. The mountains are stunning, the music is fantastic, and the food is phenomenal, from the vegan hubs to the southern cuisine purveyors. There are so many colleges right there, and from the people I know who attended, Asheville's dining was a major draw.
As someone who was somewhat local for years as an adult and visited plenty of times as a kid, I have to agree. The hiking is just as good as the restaurants, and I love that there's no shortage of diversity in the choices, despite being pretty remote. When visiting my partner's college-attending sister and boyfriend in the area, we always had so many options to pick from, despite us consisting of two vegans, a vegetarian, and a meat-and-potatoes connoisseur. So, if you're worried about only having Southern staples to pick from, think again.
For date nights, I highly recommend Plant, a high-end restaurant that specializes in wholesome, sustainable plates that look like art. My partner and I are obsessed with the cheese plate, but the curry is also to die for. For regular weeknights, check out Corner Kitchen, Nine Mile, or Jerusalem Garden Cafe.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Having come here frequently since I was a kid, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas's food scene. From the famously extravagant Sin City buffets to the hidden gem eateries, this is the place to come if you're adventurous and hungry. Get sushi, bottomless brunch, dim sum, and pizza on the strip, or on the outskirts, try local specialties like Tijuana-style tacos, yakitori, Egyptian platters, and Wild West fare. There's something for every kind of college student's palate.
When I'm in Vegas, I like to spend the morning hiking before grabbing brunch at the MGM Grand Buffet. Then, after taking the afternoon to check out the many exhibitions, gift shops, and stunning hotel lobbies, I get drinks somewhere with a view like Chéri Rooftop or Ghostbar. When the sun goes down and it gets cooler, the Strip offers street performers, eateries, and dessert by the grand Bellagio fountain.
San Diego, California
This is where my Grandpa lived for many decades, and where much of my mom's family still lives, so I grew up coming here all the time. I can confidently say that the food is right up there with the amazing beaches as far as highlights go. With thriving Italian, Asian, and Latino communities, there's such a great range of diversity, and I love how much heritage and pride is expressed through the iconic food in this great city on the sea.
I have so many memories of feasting on authentic spaghetti with my Grandpa here, to the point that today, when I see pasta, I don't think of Italy. I think of San Diego. This is where I fell in love with garlic-drenched carbs, tomatoes, and the art of al dente. It's also where I tried fish tacos for the first time, sparking an obsession that continues to this day. Next time you're in the city, head to Little Italy for lunch before wandering around Balboa Park all afternoon. Spend the evening on Coronado Island, grabbing flavorful Mexican food and fresh coconut water for the beach, where you can picnic, play in the surf, and watch the neon sunset.
Salem, Massachusetts
My ancestors lived and died in Salem, suffering under the famous witch trials of the 1600s before fleeing to Rhode Island, so it's hard to count the number of family pilgrimages I've made here to visit their graves. Due to the dark past, few people realize just how amazing the dining scene is, from the seafood soups on the harbor to the cozy pizza offered between centuries-old buildings.
College students will love Flying Saucer Pizza Company for the quirky vibes and ridiculously good pies. Meanwhile, Maitland offers a great option for fans of farm-to-table dining. For history fans, head to Ledger for a centuries-old setting and timeless fare. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Olde Main Street Pub is beloved for a reason — don't miss the Guinness mushroom stew, fish and chips, and, best of all, the house-smoked fish chowder available at lunch.
Annapolis, Maryland
I can't express how much I love this capital city – the harbor is charming with its sailboats draped in colorful flags, the old-fashioned Naval traditions bring a festive air, and the food is outstanding. Growing up in Virginia, my family often made the drive over to do just that, and as an adult, it still holds up.
Between wandering the cobbled streets and alleyways, you'll notice that Annapolis might be home to the best college town food in the country. You can't go wrong with the seafood here, and McGarvey's Saloon & Oyster Bar is a super fun place to grab some if you want a college atmosphere. Naval friends recommend Boatyard Bar & Grill, raving about the crab dip, fried crab balls, creamy crab soup, and, obviously, the crab cake dinner plate. I also love the desserts at Cafe Normandie, and growing up, the sandwiches from Chick & Ruth's were staples.
Charlotte, North Carolina
The food in Charlotte is so good, and yet it still flies under the radar. Some of my favorite memories with my partner involve walking all night through the blue-lit streets and cafe-hopping during the day, enjoying the city's bright energy, art scene, and walkability. I love the laid-back city culture, and this really shows up in the dining options.
Don't miss the plant-based staples and magical outdoor space at Oh My Soul, or the pie at Gravity Sourdough Pizza Co.. Other musts include the pasta at Ever Andalo, the sambusas at Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant, and the Workman's Friend fish and chips. There's so much to choose from, and despite being a very southern area, the flavors reach around the world. If you want the chill vibes of the region and a stellar restaurant scene, Charlotte is for you.
Bellingham, Washington
I spent most of my life in the Pacific Northwest, and Bellingham was a place I often came to for the book shops, waterfront, and food. It's crunchy in the best way, and the pizzerias, breweries, cafes, seafood joints, and vegan hubs are all beyond amazing. It's the place many of us Washingtonians suggest to first-time visitors looking to get off the beaten trail, and it's where so many of my classmates chose to come to college.
Bellingham has so many spots where you can grab iconic Washingtonian foods. So, after you've visited community staples like Village Books to get a feel for the culture, I recommend sampling several restaurants to fully enjoy the options that Bellingham has to offer. Fiamma Pizza is a personal favorite, and the fish tacos at Cafe Rumba and dumplings at Pel'meni will delight college students, visitors, and locals alike.
St. George, Utah
My ancestors founded this town, and it's grown up to be quite the destination for outdoorspeople. I'm in love with the desert hiking in the winter, and in the summer, the little shops are so fun to explore. My best friend moved to St. George for college, and we loved wandering the lovely downtown at night and climbing to the famous Dixie Rock in the morning. And, not only is the outdoor life incredible, but the dining is equally so.
There's a lot to love about St. George's eateries, especially the immersive restaurants that connect diners to the striking desert landscapes surrounding them. Xetava Gardens Café, for example, really leans into the rocky setting, featuring exposed boulders in the middle of seating areas and flooding natural light. There are also plenty of casual places for students between classes that likewise offer memorable food, like Sandtown Pizza.
Berkeley, California
Home to Alice Waters, the mastermind behind Chez Panisse and contributor to the spread of slow food, it's no wonder that Berkeley is a foodie's paradise. There are just so many options, from the high-end organic fine dining institutions to the pizza dives that slice up the best pies. You could wander all day here, enjoying the sea air, artisan markets, outstanding food halls, and fantastic snacks. Students here are spoiled for choice.
To pick one restaurant in Berkeley would be a painful process, so I suggest making time for at least a handful if you're visiting. To start, try out Standard Fare and Rose Pizzeria for some organic, wholesome, and colorful menus. Funky Elephant, Great China, and Ippuku are also sure to make a lasting impression.
Seattle, Washington
In my neck of the woods, we're lucky to have both a thriving college scene and famously good food. I can't get enough of Seattle's sandwiches, and every friend who visits raves about how the seafood tastes so much sweeter. I feel fortunate to be local, and I'm not surprised that many of my classmates chose to stay in Seattle for school.
Make sure to check out Serious Pie, serving up the best pizza in Seattle. If you're near Capitol Hill, grab pastries at Bakery Nouveau and salmon sushi at Rondo. If you're in the International District, get lunch at King Noodle and a big dinner at Dough Zone, where you can enjoy green onion pancakes, shrimp and zucchini steamed dumplings, and cold sour plum juice, which you can sip on as you enjoy the nearby Uwajimaya.
If you're at a loss for where to eat in the bustling Pike Place Market, the lines at Pike Place Chowder, Falafel King, and Piroshky Piroshky are worth it.
Shepherdstown, West Virginia
This is where my partner went to school, and the food was a major highlight for him. He has so many fun memories of studying at the quaint bakeries, sipping on coffee as he wandered through the cozy main street, and feasting on Mexican food when he and his friends felt like splurging on their student budgets. I grew up loving the farmer's market here, but it wasn't until I met my partner that I learned how great the dining scene is, too, and I'm confused why no one's talking about it.
Bakeries, taco shops, and other hidden gems sprinkle this mountainous college town, and if I had to pick just one spot to visit, it would be Blue Moon Cafe — perhaps the most magical restaurant I've ever eaten at. Think open-air dining under huge trees with creeks running between tables. The bruschetta, hummus, quiches, and salads are my favorites, but the pizza is every college student's dream, piled high with toppings.
Methodology
Most of these picks are personal favorites. I love the food scene at my alma mater, and feel really lucky to have enjoyed food across the nation's many colorful university hubs. When thinking about the best college towns, I tend to go straight to the dining, so I pretty much judge a school based on its proximity to good eats. With so many delicious college towns across the 50 states, it was quite a challenge to narrow it down.
I've visited all of the establishments mentioned here, but to ensure I'm not the only one obsessed with their offerings, I turned to local reviews and prioritized restaurants with at least four stars on Yelp, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor.