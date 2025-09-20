16 American College Towns With The Best Food

For many who are deciding where they want to go to school, reviewing the food situation is a major component of the process. I chose to go back to school as an adult after taking a few classes, spending most of 2016 volunteering abroad, and entering the workforce for a couple of years. When I realized a degree would be beneficial, it was important to me to like the school's surrounding community, and food is central to that.

The better your local farmers' market, co-op, community garden, farms, and locavore restaurant scene, the better connected and invested you feel in your region. I've moved around a lot in my life, and I don't think it's an accident that my favorite towns had my favorite dining. Needless to say, I picked a college town known for its farm-to-table dining.

If you're contemplating going back to school, recently graduated high school, or are just curious about vibrant places to live and visit, here are the American college towns with the best food. These are based on personal favorites, but I also researched where the university hubs are with a large number of highly-rated restaurants.