10 Las Vegas Buffets With The Best Value
No matter who you are or why you're in Las Vegas, there's one thing that shouldn't be missed: the buffets. They're magical places with something for everyone, whether you're a kid who lives off of chicken nuggets and cereal or an adventurous traveler looking for something new. As someone who grew up in a family of seven, Las Vegas was where we could all gather in one spot and share a meal that was catered to even the youngest of eaters. I'll always see the city's buffets as communing places where I could eat my contemporary sushi variations right next to my pickiest sibling, who'd be content with a giant plate of noodles and desserts. That's the crowd-pleasing beauty of Sin City's buffets: No one is overlooked or underfed.
Outside of Las Vegas, buffets have a mixed reputation. They evoke visions of either casual venues like Golden Corral or higher-end restaurants like Fogo de Chão. The neon-lit Nevada city is not immune to this duality, but most people come to the buffets specifically in Las Vegas because they promise a big bang for your buck — without skimping on the vibes. They're themed, specialty, plentiful, and often attached to hotels and casinos that are destinations in themselves. Las Vegas buffets are not just pit stops or convenient dinner plans; they're often the biggest draw of this glitzy desert oasis.
But how are diners supposed to know which buffets in Las Vegas have the best value? Between the many changes due to COVID-19-related closures and price hikes, even if you've been to the city a million times, it seems like the buffet landscape is a whole new world these days. But if you know where to go, you can enjoy Las Vegas buffets without skipping a beat. With that in mind, I've outlined some of the Las Vegas buffets with the best value, starting with some personal favorites. For local picks on and around the Strip, I consulted online reviews made by those who call Sin City home.
Prices are as of the date of publication.
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace
Considering the high-end items included in the all-you-can-eat offerings, including whole roasted pig, oysters, and all things truffle, the $64.99 to $84.99 price tag seems to symbolize everything Las Vegas represents: extravagance within reach. Though this establishment enforces a time limit, is always busy, and is among the most expensive on the list, its luxury ingredients, ornate decor, 250-plus offerings, and over-the-top experience make it well worth the price. Plus, the themed nature of this pick can fill a hole if, like me, you're missing the nostalgic, now-shuttered Las Vegas buffets like the experiential favorites at the Flamingo and Luxor.
Bacchanal Buffet encapsulates what Vegas used to be: a gateway to luxury and an escape from the everyday. But, unlike many themed buffets of the past, the food here is as noteworthy as the theme. Enjoy colorful yogurt parfaits, an epic waffle station, piled-high eggs Benedicts, and made-to-order omelets if you go for brunch. Later in the day, feast on a massive seafood station filled with shrimp, seafood boil selections, and three types of crab. Luxurious dishes such as cherry-glazed quail, roasted bone marrow, and grilled kimchi oysters add real value for that price tag, and the Mexican food station is to die for. No matter what meal you come for, it packs a punch, making it not just among the best luxury buffets in Las Vegas but one of Sin City's best restaurants. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time, because it's always hopping.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet
(702) 731-7928
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A.Y.C.E. Buffet at Palms Casino Resort
If you were to rank every Las Vegas casino buffet from worst to best, A.Y.C.E. would be among the top selections. Located slightly off the Strip, the buffet serves up fresh seafood, trendy desserts, carving station treasures, pizza, and plenty of salad options for light-fare seekers. Personally, I always look for buffets that offer solid salad bars, because chances are my plate will be heaped with succulent but heavy dishes. Having a high-quality bowl of vegetables keeps it balanced, allowing me to enjoy it all more.
A.Y.C.E.'s choices are plentiful, and it's all highly organized, so guests don't miss a thing. The price isn't bad either, as $46.99 grants access to the dinner buffet, while the lobster and snow crab dinner and the prime rib and snow crab dinner cost $79.99 and $52.99, respectively. I recommend going either for the $42.99 brunch, which features bottomless mimosas, or the Wednesday and Thursday night lobster and snow crab dinner.
Reservations are a good idea, and although it's one of the annoying things about buffets in Las Vegas, it's becoming the norm. You'll want to take special note of this if you're planning on the lobster dinner, per the buffet's recommendation. It's also important to keep in mind that a time limit of 90 minutes is enforced for all meal periods, so if you want to go somewhere to linger and relax for hours, this is not it. But if you're here for a luxury atmosphere, sublime flavors, and succulent seafood, it'll be worth it.
(866) 942-7777
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has made a name for itself, thanks to its gorgeous setting, high-end menu items, and extensive selection. Seriously, that last one is why most people come here, as the spot makes up for its higher $79.99 dinner price tag. 16 kitchens crank out cuisines from across the planet, from Latin street fare to barbecue from the American South. Just note that the lobster comes with an additional cost. You'll need to shell out $175 if that's your thing, but it does come with an endless drink package and advanced priority seating.
If you don't plan on eating loads of lobster, just stick with the regular fare. If you ask me, the sushi and pancake stations are supreme. Nosh on small-batch and made-to-order gems from the various kitchens located within the palm-lined atrium. That said, the dessert layout is truly the showstopper and is the main draw for many guests. With its concoctions sparkling with pristine confectionery touches, it's hard not to feel like you're eating cakes, pies, and pastries straight out of a Disney movie. The vaulted ceilings and stunning atmosphere certainly help. There's no time limit here, so this is the place for those wanting to chill out someplace beautiful in the city and enjoy the luxury of a massive meal.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Between the high-end interiors and the artful food, this spot's $54 price is totally reasonable for an all-you-can-eat meal. Just make sure you're properly dressed, as even hoodies are not allowed in the buffet. Though Wicked Spoon is only open during breakfast and brunch hours, don't expect solely early-bird dishes. There are also mountains of crab legs, which, as a kid, were always what I always looked forward to most when going to any buffet in the city. Today, I hear "Las Vegas buffet" and I think "all-you-can-eat crab legs." Wicked Spoon is a great place to take part in that tradition.
The selection ranges from traditional options that you'll find at most buffets to whimsical spins on modern ingredients. Everything is well-seasoned, and the imaginative, market-style approach to buffet dining adds so much value to the experience. In true MGM fashion, the restaurant itself is stylish. Think crystal sculptures hanging from the ceiling, black accent walls, and gold-lit marbled surfaces. The vibe definitely lives up to the popular menu.
Come for the aesthetic brunch plates and stay for the immaculate desserts, which are the best thing to get at the Wicked Spoon. They're so good that many consider them the best buffet-based sweets in the city. The artistry is amazing, and the variety is extensive.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/wicked-spoon.html
(702) 698-7870
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Buffet @ Asia
Buffet @ Asia is not attached to a hotel or casino, so it's a little out of the way. However, it has a location on each side of the Strip. Aside from the 10% service fee added to all dine-in orders, you won't pay more than about $27 to eat here, which is a steal these days for just about any restaurant, let alone a Las Vegas buffet. If "value" is all about price to you, this may be your favorite place. And the best part is that the low price tag doesn't mean less flavor or lower-quality food. Adventurous eaters can find dishes like frog legs and dishes with bold spice profiles. Meanwhile, the umami-forward classics are crowd-pleasers not to be missed.
If you're not feeling Asian food, this won't be for you. But if you're a fan of Thai, Chinese, Japanese, or Vietnamese cuisines, this is where you can have your pick of over 150 items. Fill up on sashimi, dim sum, crab legs, soups, noodles, and much more at the cooking stations and self-serve areas before diving into dessert. Like many Las Vegas institutions, the stations are overflowing with fragrant options. While there is a lot to pick from, try to just serve up what you know you can eat while you're at Buffet @ Asia.
Multiple locations
The Buffet at Bellagio
This is a prime spot for those traveling with little ones, as the buffet doesn't charge for kids under five years old, and those six to 11 years old eat for half price. Otherwise, prices are completely dependent on the time and whether it's a peak day. Prices vary, but can be up to about $80, so I'd recommend calling ahead to confirm. It closes early during the week at 3 p.m., so this is not a dinner pick unless it's the weekend. Tank tops are also not permitted, so if you're coming straight there after a day in the sun, make sure you have the right attire.
Despite all the asterisks on this one, it's truly a gem for those wanting a nostalgic experience — the buffet reads 1990s in the best way — and good food runs the gamut, from sizzling bone marrow to homey plates of pancakes. The desserts are also a major draw. Make sure to grab at least two kinds of pastries and some gelato. It's a long-time staple for Las Vegas locals and frequent visitors alike for a reason.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-buffet.html
(702) 693-7317
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Garden Buffet at South Point
This is another one for the long-time Las Vegas frequenters who just want that magical feeling buffets exuded in the late '90s and early 2000s. From the rainbow-hued carpeting to the curly font labeling the stations, I have absolutely no notes as a millennial. Otherwise, the price is great, all things considered. You'll pay anywhere from $18.95 to $52.95, depending on the time of day you visit and what type of fare you're ordering. Breakfast is on the lower end of the spectrum, while a seafood dinner is top-priced. There are six live cooking stations serving up some of the most popular cuisines, like Italian and Mexican, and a Mongolian Grill.
Everything is rotated super frequently, making for some of the freshest food in the city. This is among the buffets with the largest variety, so if you're a family struggling to find a spot that everyone will enjoy, I cannot recommend Garden Buffet enough. Though it's very busy, the lines go quickly thanks to some superior organization on the part of the buffet. This won't have the quietest atmosphere, but if a feel-good restaurant with nostalgic aesthetics, great food, and superior seafood is your thing, the price tag will be more than worth it.
southpointcasino.com/dining/garden-buffet
(866) 303-9199
9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino
This is definitely off the Strip, but if you're looking for a more low-key and relaxed setting, Market Place Buffet is arguably the best option. Rather than neon lights and extravagant showmanship, this spot embraces laid-back resort culture, another aspect of Las Vegas' personality. Prices range from $23.99 for a lunch buffet to $34.99 for a weekend brunch with Champagne, making this pick among the most economical regardless of what meal you enjoy here. Make sure you check the website ahead of time, since the buffet hosts different themed options, like the $33.99 Aloha Night Dinner and Deli Night Dinner. Prices and schedules vary, so call ahead or surf the web before visiting. You might want to do that anyway, because the buffet often offers great deals like two-for-one promotions.
Dinner is perhaps the best pick, thanks to its variety. The dynamic menu traverses both Las Vegas mainstays like prime rib and contemporary fusion fare. The desserts, such as the gelato, are also great, and are best enjoyed on the patio, a unique setting for a Sin City buffet layout. Though the feature is undeniably unique for the region, the perk aligns with the origins of Las Vegas buffets, which have historically specialize in pushing the boundaries.
theresortatsummerlin.com/dining/casual-dining/market-place-buffet-las-vegas
(702) 507-5900
221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Garden Court at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel
This spot is for those who want an atmosphere they'll remember for a reasonable cost. Even aside from the name of the brand running this buffet, this pick is what would happen if Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. got plucked up and put in the middle of a Las Vegas hotel. But unlike the "Happiest Place on Earth," you won't be set back financially for enjoying this gorgeous spot. Dinner is $32.99, weekend brunch is $26.99, weekday brunch is $23.99, and kids four to 10 years old are half price. Those who are younger eat free. Families, take note.
Twinkly lights, gilded interior touches, Victorian decor, and other turn-of-the-century looks suit the timeless, all-you-can-eat lineup of barbecue, salad, Southern comforts, and other American buffet staples. The pie here is particularly choice. Don't sleep on the breakfast either, as this is one of the most popular spots to enjoy the first meal of the day, thanks to its massive selection. Between the theme park-worthy atmosphere, glistening rotisserie meats, and outstanding desserts, this is one of the Las Vegas buffets with the best value.
mainstreet.boydgaming.com/dine/garden-court
(702) 387-1896
200 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
MGM Grand Buffet at MGM Grand
MGM Grand Buffet is another one for those who miss the Vegas buffets of the '90s. Entry is $32.99, $38.99 if it's a Friday, and $43.99 if you want to do a weekend mimosa brunch. I'm partial to the waffles, but many love the customizable breakfast skillets. Keep in mind the buffet is only open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, so it's not a dinner stop. Otherwise, the offerings are pretty standard for an American buffet, but it's the plethora of sweets and breakfast items that make this spot stand out.
In my experience, the best dishes tend to lean toward the breakfast genre or the sweet side. There are other options, such as crab legs and salad, but that's not why most people visit. If you're averse to desserts or whipped-cream-topped brunches, perhaps this is a skip. For the rest of us, however, it might just be the best breakfast in the city, and no reservation is required.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/mgm-grand-buffet.html
(702) 891-5686
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
Most of the list is based on personal experiences, as I've spent extensive time in Las Vegas over the years. Every time I'm in the city, I make it a point to eat nearly every meal at the buffets on and around the Strip. In addition to highlighting the spots where I saw the best value, I also turned to reviews from Yelp, Google, Tripadvisor, and comments on Reddit to check in on other buffets.
I looked at several factors, including price, quality, and flavors of the fare, to assess the overall value of each spot. The menu diversity and number of dishes available at a time, for instance, are really important to me, as I come to buffets for variety. Otherwise, I'd pick one cuisine and go to a restaurant. As the daughter of a nurse, cleanliness has also always been a huge factor and one that I considered as well.
I also looked at the number of luxury items available at each spot. Las Vegas's all-you-can-eat establishments are where many people, including myself, try more expensive foods for the first time. Overall experience, which includes factors such as whether there's a theme and enough seating, is likewise a major point that I considered when adding buffets to this list.