10 Las Vegas Buffets With The Best Value

No matter who you are or why you're in Las Vegas, there's one thing that shouldn't be missed: the buffets. They're magical places with something for everyone, whether you're a kid who lives off of chicken nuggets and cereal or an adventurous traveler looking for something new. As someone who grew up in a family of seven, Las Vegas was where we could all gather in one spot and share a meal that was catered to even the youngest of eaters. I'll always see the city's buffets as communing places where I could eat my contemporary sushi variations right next to my pickiest sibling, who'd be content with a giant plate of noodles and desserts. That's the crowd-pleasing beauty of Sin City's buffets: No one is overlooked or underfed.

Outside of Las Vegas, buffets have a mixed reputation. They evoke visions of either casual venues like Golden Corral or higher-end restaurants like Fogo de Chão. The neon-lit Nevada city is not immune to this duality, but most people come to the buffets specifically in Las Vegas because they promise a big bang for your buck — without skimping on the vibes. They're themed, specialty, plentiful, and often attached to hotels and casinos that are destinations in themselves. Las Vegas buffets are not just pit stops or convenient dinner plans; they're often the biggest draw of this glitzy desert oasis.

But how are diners supposed to know which buffets in Las Vegas have the best value? Between the many changes due to COVID-19-related closures and price hikes, even if you've been to the city a million times, it seems like the buffet landscape is a whole new world these days. But if you know where to go, you can enjoy Las Vegas buffets without skipping a beat. With that in mind, I've outlined some of the Las Vegas buffets with the best value, starting with some personal favorites. For local picks on and around the Strip, I consulted online reviews made by those who call Sin City home.

Prices are as of the date of publication.