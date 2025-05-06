12 Shuttered Vegas Buffets We Really, Truly Miss

Anyone who has ever been to Las Vegas knows that it's a fever dream of bright lights, shopping, restaurants, live shows, and — of course — casinos. While there are still some outstanding luxury buffets that aren't to be missed on any trip to Sin City, Vegas regulars know that you just won't see as many casino buffets anymore.

Even with a post-pandemic rebound in tourism and the restaurant industry as a whole, Las Vegas buffets didn't make the same rebound. When people started returning to the city for weekend getaways and milestone birthday parties, they found that Vegas had a number of brand-new restaurants ... but only a few buffets. Celebrity restaurants were in, and so were food halls. Buffets were out, and that's sad.

Not all buffets are created equal, of course, and not all of the truly stellar — or just downright fun — buffets that we miss were a casualty of COVID. In a place like Vegas, you expect things to evolve as the city moves with the trends, constantly updating and reinventing itself to remain a stand-alone vacation destination. That means restaurants come and go, and surprisingly, there are some that seem to have vanished with little to no fanfare whatsoever. Others met an end in a way that was just as big and flashy as the city itself, so let's take a walk down memory lane and see how many of these now-defunct buffets you remember.