8 Immersive Themed Buffets From Around The World
Are you obsessed with a good all-you-can-eat buffet? Maybe you're a buffet pro and already know all the tips you need to navigate a buffet. But we bet you haven't been to every single one of these strange, wacky, and completely immersive themed buffets from around the globe. From Disney theme parks to standalone buffets with a lovably weird theme, there's quite the range of odd and interesting buffets to discover. Most of these buffets are in the U.S., but we've also included a couple in Japan.
Whether you want to feel like you're eating in a sci-fi lover's paradise or enjoy foods themed after the beloved icon Hello Kitty, we've rounded up a list of all the buffets designed to transport you to another world. No matter which immersive buffet you're adding to your bucket list, just make sure you know how not to get full too fast before you go. That way, you can take full advantage of your all-you-can-eat meal ticket.
Hello Kitty Buffet
If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, you might have already dreamed about visiting Japan's Sanrio Puroland — the Disney-esque amusement park for all your favorite Sanrio characters. In the heart of this park is Restaurant Yakata, a buffet that is, of course, Sanrio-themed itself, to rival all of the Hello Kitty food collabs. Not only will you be able to meet fan favorites like Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll adorned in custom waitstaff outfits, but the all-you-can-eat buffet's menu changes with each season and holiday, too. You'll find a wide variety of main dishes, sides, and drinks at the buffet — often with lots of noodles, seafood, and meats. Some of the dishes are entrees that don't follow a particular theme, but many items at the buffet (especially the sweet treats) are shaped like Sanrio characters or themed after Hello Kitty.
Unfortunately for devoted fans, you won't be able to reserve a seat at this popular buffet, as they only take walk-ins. However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost of getting a chance to meet Hello Kitty herself while you eat. As long as you don't mind waiting in line for a seat, you should be able to find a spot at this popular buffet restaurant, especially if you go outside of regular mealtimes. Or you could visit the Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas for an easier-to-access meal spot.
Disney World: Boma - Flavors of Africa
It's probably no surprise that Disney World holds a great number of oddly themed buffets — which aren't so odd once you visit the rest of the amusement park section they're housed in. These buffet restaurants are created to match the theme of the rides and characters closest to them — including Boma, which is located inside the Animal Kingdom Lodge. This Disney resort is inspired by traditional South African villages (or "kraal"). The resort itself features a massive collection of African art and even surrounds in-park savannas bursting with wildlife.
Boma – A Taste of Africa is an open-air buffet that Disney says features dishes inspired by over 50 different African countries. On the dinner menu, you'll find meals like Durban Chicken and Harira, a traditional Moroccan soup. The all-you-can-eat buffet itself is surrounded by lush greenery for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the park.
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville At Sea
If you thought "Margaritaville" was just a song, you're probably missing out. The Jimmy Buffett universe has been ever-expanding over the past few decades and now includes a Margaritaville restaurant chain, a line of hotels, and even its very own cruise line. That's right — you can set sail with Margaritaville At Sea, which also features its very own Margaritaville-inspired buffet. The Port of Indecision is one of the cruise line's free dining options, which means the food itself, fortunately, remains free of unusual themes. Reviewers say that this on-ship buffet is full of mostly classic American dishes with a lot of variety.
Unfortunately, you won't find any margaritas at the buffet itself (you'd have to pay extra for that), which brings down the vibe of this buffet's theme quite a bit. The design features a few Jimmy Buffett throwbacks, but some guests believed that the immersion was a little lacking. Regardless, you can't deny that the Margaritaville buffet itself is at least a fun tie-in to the rest of the Jimmy Buffett attractions.
DisneySea's Vulcania
Tokyo's iconic DisneySea is host to many Disney-themed attractions, rides, and restaurants that the U.S. Disney theme parks just don't have. DisneySea is also home to a sci-fi-themed buffet that's just as wacky as its name: Vulcania. It's set in the 19th-century-inspired Mysterious Island section of the park, which is part sci-fi and part steampunk. The menu includes exciting themed creations like the sci-fi-esque Sparkling Jelly Cocktail or the Vanilla Mousse, Apple, and Soda Jellied Dessert. You'll also find less galactic menu items like fried rice and spicy tofu.
You'll line up with the other guests in the buffet and then pay for the items you order, which means this buffet doesn't have all-you-can-eat options. But even waiting in line is made interesting with Vulcania's unique theme — the interior of the restaurant looks like an electric industrial-style factory, while the restaurant itself is built like the inside of a cave. In Vulcania's lore, you're merely visiting a restaurant located inside of a power plant, where Disney's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" icon Captain Nemo resides.
Disney World: The Crystal Palace
We're back at Walt Disney World again, this time to visit The Crystal Palace buffet. This Victorian-era restaurant was made to look like it was built straight into a greenhouse, with enchanting glass ceilings and vintage seating. Because it's located right on Main Street, U.S.A., you'll find American classics served up throughout the buffet line. Pastries, pastas, and seasonal desserts abound at this restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
If its greenhouse greenery and airy interior aren't enough of a reason for you to visit, you should probably also know that this restaurant serves as the home base for Winnie the Pooh and all of his friends, whom you'll have the opportunity to meet while you're dining. Regardless of whether you're there to meet characters or not, however, this magical, historical-inspired building is an exciting place to enjoy a meal while you're making your way through Disney World.
Rainforest Cafe
The Rainforest Cafe is a truly magical (and kind of weird) experience for anyone who visits. The theme of this cafe, for the uninitiated, is that you're dining right in the middle of an actual rainforest. There are jungle animal animatronics, jungle sound effects, and the entire cafe is filled with lush plants and trees. Your local Rainforest Cafe might even have its very own waterfall. Oh, and don't forget the fact that each Rainforest Cafe has a short period where it actually starts raining. About every 30 minutes, you'll hear thunder sound effects, see flashing lightning, and watch rainfall throughout the building (not on your food, fortunately). There aren't many Rainforest Cafes left throughout the U.S., but you'll find them both inside and outside of Disney's parks.
So, what about the buffet part? Well, not all Rainforest Cafes will offer buffets all the time. In fact, they all feature a set menu, which often includes soups, salads, pastas, seafood, meats, and burgers (an extensive range of offerings). However, The Rainforest Cafe has offered brunches and buffets at its locations in the past. These buffets are a part of Rainforest Cafe's special events offerings, which can be tracked via the brand's website. While the chain may not be a buffet all the time, it sure does have an immersive theme 100% of the time.
Disney World: Biergarten
Disney World's EPCOT is home to a buffet that loves to enjoy good beer (and delicious food) all year round. Representing Germany in EPCOT's line of global food and drinks, Biergarten Restaurant offers two full buffets for all of its guests. Its authentic Bavarian menu items are meant to be enjoyed with new friends you meet inside of the restaurant's communal seating area — and you can't forget about the live entertainment happening in the center of the restaurant, which is modeled after a Bavarian village, of course.
Classic dishes like spätzle, sauerkraut, and schnitzel grace Biergarten's menu — and you can't forget about the selection of beers, where you'll also find a German beer flight awaiting you. The all-you-can-eat buffet is a perfect accompaniment to a round (or two) of beers after a long day of walking the Disney parks. You can't deny that the restaurant follows its theme through and through, from the traditionally costumed Polka entertainers to the buffet menu itself.
Universal Studios: Marvel Buffet
Ready to leave the wacky world of Disney buffets? Universal Studios is the next stop. If you're obsessed with Marvel superheroes, then you can't miss the Marvel-themed buffet at Universal Studios. This is where you'll meet all your favorite superheroes — including Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. The buffet menu itself isn't particularly superhero-themed, and mostly focuses on classic American fare — it includes salads, pastas, pizzas, and a kids' menu (and also features vegan-friendly options). Of course, this buffet is all-you-can-eat, so you can enjoy as much food as you want once you're inside the restaurant.
The restaurant itself doesn't overdo it on the Marvel theme, though you'll see a few character-centered spots that are perfect for taking pictures. You should probably also be prepared for the fact that the beloved Marvel superheroes visiting this buffet are all dressed in the costumes from their original comics – a plus for superfans, but a negative for those who are only familiar with Disney's Marvel movies.