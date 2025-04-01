8 Immersive Themed Buffets From Around The World

If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, you might have already dreamed about visiting Japan's Sanrio Puroland — the Disney-esque amusement park for all your favorite Sanrio characters. In the heart of this park is Restaurant Yakata, a buffet that is, of course, Sanrio-themed itself, to rival all of the Hello Kitty food collabs. Not only will you be able to meet fan favorites like Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll adorned in custom waitstaff outfits, but the all-you-can-eat buffet's menu changes with each season and holiday, too. You'll find a wide variety of main dishes, sides, and drinks at the buffet — often with lots of noodles, seafood, and meats. Some of the dishes are entrees that don't follow a particular theme, but many items at the buffet (especially the sweet treats) are shaped like Sanrio characters or themed after Hello Kitty.

Unfortunately for devoted fans, you won't be able to reserve a seat at this popular buffet, as they only take walk-ins. However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost of getting a chance to meet Hello Kitty herself while you eat. As long as you don't mind waiting in line for a seat, you should be able to find a spot at this popular buffet restaurant, especially if you go outside of regular mealtimes. Or you could visit the Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas for an easier-to-access meal spot.