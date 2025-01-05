This Is Why You Get Full Too Fast At Buffets

When you're at your local favorite or visiting some of the best buffets across the country, exploring tables stocked with plentiful options representing different flavors can be quite the special dining occasion. Variety is the spice of life, after all. But if you've been to a few buffets in your lifetime, chances are that you're familiar with frustrating fullness, whether it's a stomachache or simply feeling like you didn't get your money's worth because you were stuffed after your first helping. It's useful to understand why that happens and then learn how to avoid it. Pacing yourself and avoiding the pitfalls of buffet arrangements accounts for some of the most important tips for how to navigate and fully enjoy buffets.

The first reason why we tend to get too full too quickly at buffets is that aforementioned variety. If you dive into the first food option you see, you may then realize you wanted to try other things — you waste your appetite and possibly try to squeeze more things in on more trips. There's also an abundance mindset, because many of us do indeed feel we've got to get the biggest bang for our buck, which can make us try to overload our plates. Plus, restaurants tend to organize cheaper items at the buffet's start, thinking you might not make it to the pricier options at the end. Those cheaper items include starches, so you may immediately fill up on bread, rice, and pasta.