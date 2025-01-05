This Is Why You Get Full Too Fast At Buffets
When you're at your local favorite or visiting some of the best buffets across the country, exploring tables stocked with plentiful options representing different flavors can be quite the special dining occasion. Variety is the spice of life, after all. But if you've been to a few buffets in your lifetime, chances are that you're familiar with frustrating fullness, whether it's a stomachache or simply feeling like you didn't get your money's worth because you were stuffed after your first helping. It's useful to understand why that happens and then learn how to avoid it. Pacing yourself and avoiding the pitfalls of buffet arrangements accounts for some of the most important tips for how to navigate and fully enjoy buffets.
The first reason why we tend to get too full too quickly at buffets is that aforementioned variety. If you dive into the first food option you see, you may then realize you wanted to try other things — you waste your appetite and possibly try to squeeze more things in on more trips. There's also an abundance mindset, because many of us do indeed feel we've got to get the biggest bang for our buck, which can make us try to overload our plates. Plus, restaurants tend to organize cheaper items at the buffet's start, thinking you might not make it to the pricier options at the end. Those cheaper items include starches, so you may immediately fill up on bread, rice, and pasta.
How to avoid fullness and enjoy the variety of buffets
Of all the mistakes we can make eating at buffets, many of them directly impact how full we get. We may not eat breakfast or lunch so that we can pack in buffet helpings for dinner, but that will only exacerbate other mistakes, like choosing the first things we see and eating too much too quickly. We may build our initial course around those filling starches, because we're hungry enough to grab the first things we see. The way stations are organized aren't one of the red flags you should watch out for with buffets, but a savvy buffet patron knows not to fall prey to that starch-first lineup. We also may spring up for another trip before fully digesting our last course.
The key solution is to take your time. Walk around the entire buffet before grabbing anything. Really think about what you might want to try so that you don't waste space on other things. Prioritize balance as you strategize your courses, making sure to get in some light, fresh produce to counter heavier carbs, and also avoid going too heavy on salty foods, which can make you drink more and subsequently fill up faster. And after each helping, sit and digest before determining if you want more. Try to avoid worrying about getting your money's worth to ensure that doesn't drive you to eat more than you're hungry for — consider your check being for the whole memorable experience rather than volume of food.