15 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At A Buffet
Every foodie loves a buffet. You get the chance to sample a wide range of foods and it feels like a time when you can let yourself enjoy your meal without feeling guilty. However, there are many common mistakes that people can make when dining out. These mistakes aren't just about how to fill your stomach in the right way, but also how to prepare yourself mentally and physically for maximum enjoyment.
Making the wrong choices can commonly lead to wasted food, upset stomachs, and missed opportunities. It can turn what should have been a fun dining experience into something of a regret. By avoiding these mistakes, you'll leave the buffet satisfied and without any negative emotions. A buffet is about a lot more than just quantity. We've made all of these mistakes at some point or other, and we're hoping you can learn from our experiences. Here's how you can discover new flavors and have a filling delicious meal without overdoing it.
Skipping prior meals
It's tempting to skip the meal before your buffet so you can eat as much food as possible. That's not a great idea for a few reasons. First is enjoyment — is it really worth starving yourself now so you can enjoy an extra plate of food later? Added to this, when you're hungry, your body just wants food. It can be extremely hard to appreciate what you're eating if all you want to do is satisfy that hunger.
Going in with an empty stomach makes it much more likely that you'll eat too quickly. This can lead to indigestion and discomfort. You'll be eating without truly tasting what's on your plate and before you know it, you're full and haven't made the most of the experience. Instead, it's better to have a light meal before your buffet to satisfy your hunger but keep plenty of space for the food to come. If you do this, you'll be able to relax and enjoy your first plate rather than quietening your grumbly tummy.
Not making a plan
You head up to the buffet, find something you love, and pile your plate high. This is a key mistake, as you need to temper your excitement at the start and make a solid plan. Look at all of the dishes they have on display, which you want to try and what you won't. You can then make a plan on what to try first and what to go back to. Diving straight in without a plan can mean missing out on a dish you wish you'd have tried. You don't want to see something delicious right at the end and wish you'd made better choices.
Doing this will also allow you to see where the queues are, what food has just been placed out, and any unique items that may catch your eye. For example, if there is a queue for something you want, you can switch to another area of the buffet and go back later. Your plan doesn't need to be meticulous, but knowing the lay of the land will have you leaving the buffet with no regrets.
Not considering drink choices
Choosing the right drink can make a significant difference in how you enjoy your buffet. If your goal is to eat as much as possible and get your money's worth, then water is your best bet. It will keep you hydrated, aid in digestion, and add zero calories to your meal. This can help to balance the indulgence of the meal and reduce any feelings of guilt. Sodas and alcoholic drinks can be tempting but add plenty of calories, making you full.
However, we're not telling you to only drink water, only to consider its impact on your meal. For many, having a nice cold beer is the perfect accompaniment to a lovely buffet. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, but just bear in mind it means you won't be able to eat as much. Ultimately, you should do whatever gives you the most enjoyment. But if that is sampling as much food as you possibly can, stick to water.
Touching food before committing
Going to a buffet goes against many of the traditional rules of dining, but you still want to practice good etiquette. Examples include not wasting food, waiting your turn in line, and not hovering over specific times. Another is making sure you commit to putting food on your plate before touching it. Even when using utensils, other people won't appreciate you picking up items and then putting them back down. While you may want to inspect the food up close, it should be more than easy enough for you to do that while it's still in the container.
Not only can this cause cleanliness issues, but it also makes those behind you wait for longer by being picky with your selections. If you're unsure about a dish, you can always take a small portion and go back for more if you enjoy it. And as we inferred there, if utensils are available, always use them for their specified tray. You don't want to spread your germs should you accidentally touch other food.
Not considering carbs
Carbohydrates are an unappreciated food group as they are amazing for long-term energy release. But that storage of energy comes with water retention, which is why carbs are minimized for those wanting to look lean. Complex carbohydrates, such as those found in pasta and rice, also take longer to digest and make you feel fuller sooner. This can be fantastic for portion control, but it's not ideal for those who want to eat as much as they can at a buffet.
Again, we're not telling you to avoid carbs here, but there's a reason it's one of the foods you should probably avoid at a buffet. The proteins of meat not only digest more quickly than carbs but are often seen as tastier items in the buffet experience. If you love pasta, bread, and potatoes, then don't feel guilty about filling your plate with them. Just acknowledge this may mean you won't be able to eat as many plates as your dining partner.
Not grabbing a clean plate
If you're heading back to get more food from the buffet, you should do so with a clean plate. There are a couple of reasons for this. The first is the risk of cross-contamination. While this is almost impossible to stop at a buffet, you want to play your part in reducing the risk. You don't want utensils touching a plate you've just eaten from, for example. Start off with a clean plate, and you won't need to worry about it.
Another reason is that you want to avoid an unpleasant mixture of flavors. Putting fresh food on a used plate can tarnish the intended taste of the dish and give you the wrong impression of the food. Using a fresh plate is usually appreciated by both other diners and the buffet place. You may feel it's considerate to reuse your plate and cut down on mess, but it's better for food safety and flavor if you don't. Any buffet place is set up to clean a huge volume of dishes, so don't feel guilty about using a few different plates.
Piling up plates
There seems to be a natural instinct that takes over at buffets that you need to resist. You have a plate in hand, and you know you have a free choice of foods. You then get this urge to pile your plate as high as possible, almost as if you forget you'll have the chance to go back and get some more. Perhaps it's a survival instinct to consume food when you have the chance, or maybe it's just greed. Anyway, there are a few key reasons not to do this.
The first is the potential for wasted food. There is no guarantee you'll love what you put on your plate, and some places even charge for wasted food. Overloading your plate can also cause the flavors and textures to blend together, making it hard to enjoy the individual foods as they are meant to be. Finally, there is no rush. Why risk your food going cold when you can just go up and grab some more? Relax, take smaller portions, and make multiple trips. A part of the fun of the buffet is going around and choosing what to eat next. Not piling your plate reduces waste and increases enjoyment.
Eating the cheap foods
Are you the type who wants to get the best value for money out of your buffet? If so, it's best to avoid the cheaper foods and opt for more premium items. And if we're being honest, this is another good reason to avoid carbs. That's because the same foods that make you full quickly are the same ones that are cheaper to produce. The biggest culprits here are pasta, bread, potato products, and rice.
The cost of these ingredients is low, especially when compared to meat. On the other end of the scale, you're likely to have higher-end items such as seafood or prime cuts of steak. There may also be unique foods or specialty dishes that offer more variety than the simple foods mentioned. Are fries really what's getting you excited about going to the buffet? Probably not. Unless you love the taste, leave these cheaper foods on their own and enjoy a more indulgent experience.
Skipping the fresh produce
Buffets can be seen as a place to indulge. You have an endless array of food to choose from and you don't want to waste your time with fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, and salads. But this isn't how you should think. We're not talking about having a balanced meal here but improving your digestion and tasting experience.
These foods can give you a refreshing contrast to the rest of the buffet, which is often filled with richer and heavier foods. It can even enhance the flavor of other foods. For example, some like the contrast of cool leafy greens with spicy food. These foods usually have a high level of fiber as well, which is going to help you better digest all of those heavier foods. While we may care little about the nutritional value of fresh produce during a buffet, don't forget it can improve your pleasure of the other foods.
Not letting your food settle
Food can leave your stomach in as little as 40 minutes. Added to this, it takes about 20 minutes for your stomach to signal to your brain that it's full. Both of these bits of information show the importance of patience. If you take your time with your meal, then your stomach may have finished processing some of your food before you're even finished. It will also give your stomach the chance to signal to your brain that it's full and stop overeating.
Going to the buffet can feel like a race to eat as much food as possible until you get full. It shouldn't be seen like that. Instead, take your time between plates. Clear your palate with your drink, have a chat, and then go back for another plate when you've had a little break. Giving yourself time is giving yourself a better opportunity to have a great experience without feeling uncomfortable later. Eat slowly, don't rush your plates, and let your body send you the right signals at the right time.
Not looking for freshness
Buffets will replenish their stock on a regular basis. If it's hot food, then it's usually placed under a heat lamp to keep it at a nice temperature for everyone to enjoy. If left under this heat lamp for too long, food can dry out, lose flavor, and the texture may change. It means that the food simply won't taste as nice as when it was first put out. It's important to appreciate this fact when picking out your food and why pre-planning is so important.
If you plan to get a certain type of food and it looks like it has been left out for too long, you can move on to something else. By the time you've finished your plate, you can go back to the food you were interested in and see if it has been restocked. If it's a popular item, it's likely the cooks in the back are constantly cooking a fresh batch. Even though quantity can sometimes feel like the goal with a buffet, you should still prioritize quality.
Mixing too many flavors
Many buffet places have a diverse range of foods that might come from many different cultures. It's tempting at these times to overload your plate with a hodgepodge of dishes that may clash in flavor. Some may find joy in trying to create their own flavor creations, but this is generally not a great idea. Having too many distinct flavors can overwhelm the palate. Instead, you should enjoy the texture of each dish and pick out the nuanced and complementary flavors.
For example, you'd want to pair savory items together, and you wouldn't want to mix spicy and mild food together. At a fine dining restaurant, you take your time eating your food. You'll enjoy picking out the individual flavors and probably comment on them with whoever you're eating with. There's no reason you can't take this laid-back approach to trying different flavors. Always remember that a buffet isn't a race to eat as much food as quickly as possible.
Going salt-heavy
The reality is that there is probably a lot of salt used in the food items at your buffet. The biggest culprits for this are fried food, cheese-heavy dishes, and breaded items. Even foods such as roasted vegetables can be heavily seasoned. As everyone knows, excessive salt is the enemy of hydration, and your body instantly recognizes this. Salty foods will make you want to drink more, leading you to feel fuller more quickly. Too much salt can leave you feeling bloated and sluggish.
Be mindful that adding extra salt won't help with this, and with salt likely added to the dish anyway, there's little need for this extra seasoning. Of course, you should eat what you like the most, but low-salt options can extend your dining experience and stop you from being so thirsty. Grilled or roasted meats are usually great for low-salt options, as are fresh fruits, steamed veg, and whole grains. As with everything here, we're not telling you to do or don't do anything; just keep in mind how all these factors affect your dining experience.
Forgetting about dessert
It can be a disheartening experience to have a great meal, look forward to a dessert, and then be too full to manage it. Remember, it can take about 20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain it's full. Due to this, when you start to feel a little full, there are still 20 more minutes until your brain fully knows what's going on down there. Due to this, mistakes can be made. You feel your stomach can handle one extra plate and then finish with a dessert.
But by the time you've finished eating that final plate, your brain has finally got the message it's full. This can lead to either force-feeding yourself dessert or going without. Desserts can be the highlight of the dining experience and finish off a meal perfectly, so always leave room for them. Also, don't be afraid to break social conventions. Want to enjoy dessert and then go back to regular food? Why not! You're in charge.
Caring about getting your money's worth
When going to a buffet, it can be easy to think about what you'll be spending and how you'll be getting your money's worth. The more you eat, the less you are paying per plate. Having this mindset is a mistake as it can stop you from the most important thing, which is enjoying your meal. You may have had a nice meal, but if you start feeling bloated and sluggish, it can ruin the rest of your day.
A buffet shouldn't be seen as a challenge of how much you can eat. Instead, it's an opportunity to sample a variety of different foods and enjoy what's on your plate. Of course, you want to leave full, but it's easy to overdo it for the sake of making your dollars work as hard as possible. The golden rule is just that: enjoyment. If you avoid these mistakes, you can leave the buffet feeling satisfying and either ready to enjoy the rest of your day or have a peaceful night of sleep.