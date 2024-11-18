15 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At A Buffet

You head up to the buffet, find something you love, and pile your plate high. This is a key mistake, as you need to temper your excitement at the start and make a solid plan. Look at all of the dishes they have on display, which you want to try and what you won't. You can then make a plan on what to try first and what to go back to. Diving straight in without a plan can mean missing out on a dish you wish you'd have tried. You don't want to see something delicious right at the end and wish you'd made better choices.

Doing this will also allow you to see where the queues are, what food has just been placed out, and any unique items that may catch your eye. For example, if there is a queue for something you want, you can switch to another area of the buffet and go back later. Your plan doesn't need to be meticulous, but knowing the lay of the land will have you leaving the buffet with no regrets.