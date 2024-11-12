Hello Kitty's Food Items, Ranked

What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil' Kim, Chloë Sevigny, and Hello Kitty all have in common? Along with their impeccable sense of fashion, all four celebrities, including Sanrio's forever "it girl," turned 50 in 2024. Unlike her human counterparts, however, Ms. Kitty's quinquagenarian status has been celebrated via collaborations with prominent brands across the board. Baggu, Adidas, Pottery Barn, Converse, and McDonald's helped Hello Kitty blow out her birthday candles with co-branded goods.

I've been a proud member of Team Keroppi since childhood, and though the cat's fame long-eclipsed my modest frog, her sustained presence in the public eye helps the entire Sanrio family stay afloat. Now in the year of Hello Kitty's big 5-0, the feline's branded merchandise brims from Asian supermarket shelves and calls out from targeted internet ads. So, I stepped out on my sweet amphibian to taste every Hello Kitty-branded food item I could find. From instant noodles to Ramune sodas, my tastebuds sampled everything adorned by the white cat, her iconic red hair bow, and a placid expression that puts the Mona Lisa to shame.