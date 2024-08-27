The Sweet And Savory Japanese Snack Crackers That Date Back To The Tang Dynasty

Japan has become rather famous for their snacks, so much so that non-Japanese companies have started producing similar snack products of their own, like Trader Joe's line of Japanese foods. Some of the country's best snacks are the simplest, like their amazingly umami dried seaweed. Another classic snack that is elegantly simple but totally delicious is senbei, also known in English as rice crackers.

Not to be confused with water crackers, these crackers are specifically made from rice flour. Rice crackers can be made using glutinous or non-glutinous rice flour and are cooked in a variety of ways, including roasting, baking, or deep frying. They also come in a variety of different shapes and sizes. The word senbei refers to a wide array of rice crackers, each with unique tastes and textures. They come in sweet and savory flavors, as well as unique regional versions that can only be found in certain parts of Japan. Today, senbei is considered a quintessential Japanese snack. However, the snack's origins actually extend beyond the borders of the country.