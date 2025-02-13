How Many Margaritaville Restaurants Are There In The World?

When visiting a Margaritaville restaurant, there's no need to search for that "lost shaker of salt" because every margarita comes salted to perfection. Since, let's be real, you should always salt the rim of your marg (and here's the actual right way to do it, if you're curious). Beloved Key West musical icon Jimmy Buffett wanted the entire world to experience the joys of Margaritaville, beyond the pleasure of listening to his music and imagining the real thing. Throughout his career, Buffett opened 32 Margaritaville restaurants, and although he sadly passed away in 2023, his love for all things tropical and laid-back lives on not only through his songs, but through his Margaritaville empire, too.

The colorful restaurants filled with breezy beats and massive "hurricane margarita blenders" can be found all across the United States, even in the colder, gloomier cities. From Chicago, Illinois, to Bloomington, Minnesota; from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to San Antonio, Texas; and from Hollywood Beach, Florida, to New York, New York, the Margaritaville restaurants are a reminder of Buffett's love for a classic frozen margarita as well as a testament to his entrepreneurial genius. There are even Margaritaville locations internationally, including in Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos. And who could forget 2022's Margaritaville x Crocs collab?