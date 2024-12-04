Here's The Actual Right Way To Salt A Margarita Glass

How heavily or lightly you rim your glass comes down to how you dip it. "How much salt you actually want on the rim depends on how much you dip it into the glass," explained Kamaron Lockwood. "You can go a little bit lighter, a little bit heavier — feel free to get carried away." That being said, Lockwood also says not to make it too thick. "Try to keep it a nice even layer ... not even more than maybe a 16th of an inch down the glass. It's a sugar rim, not a sugar glass," he said. Then, when it comes time to pour your margarita, be sure to do so into the middle of the glass and not near the sides. It might sound obvious, but any veers to the left or right will only wash away the unique cocktail rim you just created.

