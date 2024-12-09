We Went To The Hello Kitty Cafe In Las Vegas, Here Are Our Takeaways

Nostalgia museums, pop-ups, and themed restaurants continue to permeate the culture. Although I dodged the manufactured whimsy of the Ice Cream Museum in NYC, the overtly corny "Saved By The Bell" Pop-Up (Saved by the Max), and my genuine intrigue of the "Bob's Burgers" residency, I fell into the pink-trimmed trap of Hello Kitty's cafe.

Advertisement

Partially to honor the fictitious feline's 50th birthday, temporary truck cafes and pop-ups sprinkled their way over a handful of North American cities in 2024; Vancouver, Canada, Irvine and Hollywood, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada all enjoy a little more whimsey than last year thanks to Hello Kitty's quinquagenarian status. Unlike the touring pop-ups tethered to beloved intellectual properties mentioned above, Hello Kitty Cafes seem to intend a semi-permeant status and list no end date for their residencies in their respective cities.

But how enjoyable are the heavily decorated treats from Sanrio's greatest hit's cutesy hot spot? Is the Kitty's storefront a castle, a litter box of sprinkles, or somewhere in between the three? I hit pause playing the slots during my Las Vegas vacation to traverse the intentionally mazelike walkways between casinos until I found one of two of Ms. Kitty's fushia eateries — this one at the MGM Park. To help you decide if parking near one of Hello Kitty's cafe ventures is worth a sidequest, I set aside my childhood allegiance to Japan's most famous cat, and I rated my overall experience based on the atmosphere, drinks, and sweets.

Advertisement