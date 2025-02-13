9 Celebrity Chef Steakhouses On The Las Vegas Strip
There's lots to be amazed by on the Las Vegas Strip, from luxurious hotels and casinos to world-renowned concert venues. Whether you're dropping in for a night to see a show or have a longer trip planned (bachelor's party, anyone?), one thing you absolutely can't miss on the Strip is the upscale celebrity chef steakhouses.
From Gordon Ramsay to Jean-Georges Vongerichten, you're bound to find plenty of world-renowned celebrity chef names dotting the Strip — and each celebrity steakhouse boasts a menu designed by the chefs themselves, of course. If you're wondering which one will most suit your fancy, we've rounded them all up (and pointed out a few of our favorite picks from their menus) to give you a miniature tour of what some of the Strip has to offer (don't worry — none of these steakhouses are on the list of celebrity chef Las Vegas restaurants closing in 2025). Whether you want a classy night at the Bellagio fountains or crave the most creative steakhouse menu in all of Vegas, beloved icons like Bobby Flay, José Andrés, and so many more will give you everything you (and your taste buds) are dreaming of.
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay
Food Network celebrity chef Bobby Flay is no stranger to the Strip. He's created plenty of hit dining concepts in Las Vegas before, one of which was the only Bobby Flay restaurant to earn a Michelin star back in 2008. But his latest Vegas restaurant is Brasserie B, which opened in Caesars Palace in December 2023. And no matter what dish you order, you'll be a winner.
Brasserie B is a Paris-inspired steakhouse featuring a range of elegant meat and seafood dishes. Though "brasserie" typically describes simple, relaxed cafes, Brasserie B is a high-end take on classic French fare — which is clear in everything from its eggs Benedict with salmon roe to its raw bar. "[There are] tons of very good French restaurants in Vegas, but [there are] really very few bustling brasseries [like the ones] that I love to go to when I'm in Paris," Bobby Flay himself told Tasting Table in an interview.
You'll find classic steaks like filet mignon and ribeye on the menu, both served with your choice of sauce. Sauce options include béarnaise and Bobby Flay's Brasserie steak sauce. But the specialty steak menu is where Flay's culinary expertise really shines; the spice-crusted Bobby's Bone-in Ribeye features a smoked honey glaze and red pepper relish, while the classy New York strip and lobster tail combo is served with lobster butter and crispy garlic.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/brasserie-b-parisian-steakhouse
(866) 733-5827
Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Jean-Georges Steakhouse
If you've been to a Jean-Georges restaurant before, you know that every single dish is the absolute best that it could possibly be. So, if you're looking for prime steak cuts like no other, Jean-Georges Steakhouse is where you want to go. If it wasn't clear from the jet-black, chandelier-studded interior of the restaurant, Jean-Georges Steakhouse is all about luxury — from the food you eat to the very table you sit at.
Prime cuts, reserve wagyu, tableside carved steaks, and Japanese-certified wagyu start the steak menu off strong. But the star of the show is undoubtedly Jean-Georges Steakhouse's A5-certified Kobe beef. Yes, that's right: Jean-Georges Steakhouse is one of 43 exclusive U.S. restaurants that have the honor of serving genuine A5 Kobe beef — often said to be the highest quality steak in the world. Reviewers say the steak is perfectly soft and tender, with many saying it's the best cut of beef they've ever tried.
You'll find foie gras and lobster tail on the list of accompaniments should you be looking for an even fancier plate of steak — not that the expertly seasoned, juicy steaks actually need anything added to them, that is. If you're somehow able to resist the chance to try A5-certified Kobe beef, you might opt for the JG cheeseburger with truffle mayonnaise — or maybe the Chilean sea bass with miso yuzu glaze is more your style.
aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/jean-georges-steakhouse
(702) 590-8660
ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
PRIME Steakhouse by Jean-Georges
PRIME Steakhouse is another of Jean-George's many creations, and the second of the celebrity chef's two steakhouses to reside right on the Vegas Strip. With PRIME, however, you'll step from the Bellagio hotel straight into a world of cozy vintage luxury — and if you book the popular outdoor patio option, you'll have the privilege of sitting as close to the famous Bellagio fountains as you can get. If the view isn't enough to entice you, PRIME's menu certainly will be.
A sprawling selection of 14 steak options will greet you when you first open the menu. The 36-ounce Porterhouse (the biggest steak on the menu if you're not purchasing specifically from the selection for two) is hard to ignore, but PRIME also features a small but special selection of Japanese wagyu steaks. Premium high-graded Kagoshima wagyu steaks crown the selection of Japanese cuts, but you'll also find F1 Hokkaido steaks on the menu at PRIME, too. F1 Hokkaido wagyu is often said to have the succulence of prime cuts but is known for its beefier flavor. From the F1 cuts, you'll find a 6-ounce and a 10-ounce steak to choose between.
Soy rice wine, béarnaise, and peppercorn are the three sauces you have to choose from at PRIME, along with a long list of sides (you'll find creatively delicious accompaniments like ratatouille or cauliflower steak Grenobloise). If steak isn't your style, the truffle BBQ short rib or cold water lobster tail just might suit your fancy. Just know that — as with many other celebrity steakhouses — if you go, you're going to be spending a lot of money. Some claim to have spent well over $400 for just two people.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/prime-steakhouse
(702) 693-8484
Bellagio, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak
TV show "Top Chef" head judge Tom Colicchio has created a masterpiece of a Las Vegas steakhouse that boasts numerous well-earned awards. After all, the restaurant's quality is in the name: Craftsteak. You won't find just any old kitchen ingredients at this AAA Four Diamond awarded steakhouse; instead, Colicchio opts to partner with family farms and artisans for only the finest, freshest farm-to-table ingredients (or fisherman-to-table, if you've got your eye on the seafood menu).
Colicchio's motto might be that "simpler is better" when it comes to high-quality meals, but that doesn't mean your steak won't be oozing with elegance when it hits the table. Family-owned and operated farm Snake River Farms provides the restaurant's melt-in-your-mouth wagyu steaks. You've also got two dry-aged and two prime steaks to choose from, if you're feeling so inclined — and don't forget about the exclusive Japanese-certified A5 wagyu.
If you're not going to Craftsteak for steak, believe it or not, you're not alone. Reviews rave about the scallops with chimichurri, Scottish salmon drizzled in a lemon confit, and braised lobster with tarragon — and those are just a few of many mouthwatering seafood menu highlights. You'd be a fool to visit Craftsteak without taking a peek at the accompaniments, too — from seafood sides to steak sauces, there are plenty of additional ways to elevate your meal.
(702) 891-7318
MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
If you haven't heard of chef Wolfgang Puck ... who are we kidding? Of course you've heard of the legendary chef, cookbook author, and multi-Michelin-starred restaurant owner — you might have even checked out Puck's tips for next-level steaks. But if you haven't yet gotten to visit CUT by Wolfgang Puck, you're seriously missing out. The restaurant itself is almost as star-studded as the celebrity chef behind it, with the AAA Four Diamond Award, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Steakhouse in Vegas accolades prominently featured on its awards list.
The steakhouse features nine different cuts of steak to choose from — from an 8-ounce filet mignon to a whopping 40-ounce bone-in New York steak — along with five steak sides (like roasted bone marrow or caramelized onions). If 40 ounces of steak isn't quite enough for you, you could also spring for the 2-pound whole Maine lobster (emulsified in black truffle, of course). Looking for a whole new kind of raw bar? The American wagyu beef sashimi is calling your name, with nothing but pure raw beef, shaved cucumber, spicy radish, and a little vinaigrette.
CUT also boasts an extensive raw bar, seafood menu, and even features a Keluga caviar service — that's one of the best (and priciest) kinds of caviar on the market, by the way. Basically, there is quite literally something for everyone on the menu, as long as your tastes are expensive, of course.
wolfgangpuck.com/restaurants/cut-las-vegas
(702) 607-6300
The Palazzo at the Venetian, 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Delmonico Steakhouse by Emeril Lagasse
Proudly located in the Venetian for 25 years, Delmonico Steakhouse is a tribute to chef Emeril Lagasse's New Orleans heritage. This means that you'll find endless high-end takes on Creole classics dotting Delmonico's menu, from a Creole boiled Gulf shrimp cocktail to Lagasse's classic New Orleans-style gumbo. But of course, if you're dropping by Delmonico for dinner, you're not going to stop at appetizers. The many stars of the menu are the eight different steak selections, from tableside carved Angus beef fit for two to a grilled chimichurri 14-ounce Buffalo ribeye steak.
Delmonico also excels at offering loads of mouthwatering extras to top up your steak with. From sauces to foie gras to red king crab, you can choose to smother your steak in red wine reduction or enjoy it completely on its own. Wondering how you can possibly pick which steak to order off the restaurant's impressive menu? One five-star Google review highly recommends the restaurant's famous dry-aged bone-in ribeye.
One other highlight of Delmonico's is their wine service, which has held a Grand Award from Wine Spectator since 2004. This prestige is offered to under 100 restaurants worldwide each year — and when you look at Delmonico's list of high-quality, vintage wine offerings, it's clear they deserve the honor.
(702) 414-3737
The Venetian, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gordon Ramsay Steak
There's probably no one in the world who wouldn't jump at the chance to try a meal made by Gordon Ramsay. That's why Gordon Ramsay Steak in the Paris, Las Vegas, is so popular — and you don't even have to survive the celebrity chef's terrifying temper to enjoy a dish in his signature style. Gordon Ramsay Steak is all about the most classic of Ramsay's dishes — even the restaurant itself is designed to emulate a chic London restaurant (where the chef himself lives).
On the steak menu, you'll find aged prime beef — like a 34-ounce porterhouse or 38-ounce tomahawk steak — that's extra flavorful after undergoing an aging process that is at least a month long. Gordon Ramsay Steak sources its wagyu menu from Mishima Ranch, a wagyu reserve known for its high-quality, well-marbled beef. And yes, you'll also find a Japanese A5 prominently featured at the very top of Ramsay's steak menu, giving you another rare chance to try the luxurious and coveted certified A5 Kobe beef.
Quite frankly, you'd be wrong to stop at ordering just steaks at Gordon Ramsay Steak — an ironic piece of advice, given its name. But the restaurant features several of Ramsay's signature specials, for which the chef is well-known. Fans of Ramsay will know that Gordon Ramsay's signature beef Wellington is quite literally perfection in a dish, while his signature rack of lamb is well worth the price. You can't step into one of Ramsay's restaurants without taking the chance to try at least one of the dishes he's so well-known for — trust us, it's worth it.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/gordon-ramsay-steak/las-vegas
(702) 946-4663
Paris Hotel, 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés
Bazaar Meat is hailed as the birthplace of classy yet innovative steak-centered dishes. Considering celebrity chef and Spanish-American restauranteur José Andrés gave each and every one of his restaurants the catchy mission to "change the world through the power of food," you can expect Bazaar Meat's menu to be creative, flashy, and oh-so-delectable every single time you visit. "I will eat whatever makes me feel like a lion," reads a quote from Andrés at the top of the menu — and at Bazaar, eat like a lion you will.
From creative appetizers like cotton candy foie gras and giant pork skin chicharróns to the classy Imperial Ossetra caviar service, you're sure to be met with Andrés' signature style as soon as you take your first bite of food. An extensive raw bar and tartare menu will also greet you when you first sit down — after all, why shouldn't you start your meal with a plate of live scallops or caviar cones?
But the appetizers aren't why you go to Bazaar Meat (which Andrés literally writes on the third page of the restaurant's menu). We can't help but point out the 11-pound suckling pig that's been traditionally roasted in a wood-fired oven — if you have a large party of guests to impress, that is. As for steaks, there are no misses on the menu. Care for an oak-wood-fired wagyu or Japanese wagyu tasting menu? What about a selection of certified A5 wagyu? There are 14 impressive steak offerings gracing Bazaar Meat's menu, and we haven't even gotten to talk about the wide variety of drool-worthy sides.
saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/bazaar-meat-by-jose-andres
(702) 761-7610
The Sahara, 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
StripSteak by Michael Mina
With over 30 restaurants across the globe, chef Michael Mina is the man behind the must-visit American steakhouse StripSteak. If you were to gloss over the sought-after appetizer offerings like Petrossian Royal Kaluga caviar or the wagyu steak tartare and skip straight to the main steak menu, well, you'd be missing out — but we might not even be able to blame you, because Mina's signature wood-burning grill steaks will draw your attention right away. You'll find Japanese A5 wagyu tenderloin and ribeye cuts crowning the long list of steak offerings — but the tender, well-marbled cowboy ribeye or juicy, buttery bone-in steak filet are alternatives that might catch your eye, too. There are 10 steak offerings in all, with the largest being a 40-ounce Creekstone tomahawk (for two, of course — unless you're feeling particularly bold).
A half lobster, shaved truffle, or signature trio of sauces (among many other accompaniments) will complement your main meal no matter the kind of steak you order. Each steak is served in Mina's signature sauce — a red wine shallot butter — though you'll also find toppings like blue cheese and truffle butter on the accompaniments menu. Though the steak is truly the restaurant's well-deserved highlight, other irresistible offerings like a miso-glazed sea bass or duck fat prime rib with black truffle au jus mustn't be ignored, either.
"I've been to many steakhouses in Las Vegas and this is one of my absolute favorites," commends one five-star review.
stripsteak.com/location/las-vegas
(702) 632-7414
Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119