9 Celebrity Chef Steakhouses On The Las Vegas Strip

PRIME Steakhouse is another of Jean-George's many creations, and the second of the celebrity chef's two steakhouses to reside right on the Vegas Strip. With PRIME, however, you'll step from the Bellagio hotel straight into a world of cozy vintage luxury — and if you book the popular outdoor patio option, you'll have the privilege of sitting as close to the famous Bellagio fountains as you can get. If the view isn't enough to entice you, PRIME's menu certainly will be.

Advertisement

A sprawling selection of 14 steak options will greet you when you first open the menu. The 36-ounce Porterhouse (the biggest steak on the menu if you're not purchasing specifically from the selection for two) is hard to ignore, but PRIME also features a small but special selection of Japanese wagyu steaks. Premium high-graded Kagoshima wagyu steaks crown the selection of Japanese cuts, but you'll also find F1 Hokkaido steaks on the menu at PRIME, too. F1 Hokkaido wagyu is often said to have the succulence of prime cuts but is known for its beefier flavor. From the F1 cuts, you'll find a 6-ounce and a 10-ounce steak to choose between.

Soy rice wine, béarnaise, and peppercorn are the three sauces you have to choose from at PRIME, along with a long list of sides (you'll find creatively delicious accompaniments like ratatouille or cauliflower steak Grenobloise). If steak isn't your style, the truffle BBQ short rib or cold water lobster tail just might suit your fancy. Just know that — as with many other celebrity steakhouses — if you go, you're going to be spending a lot of money. Some claim to have spent well over $400 for just two people.

Advertisement

bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/prime-steakhouse

(702) 693-8484

Bellagio, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109