The Only Bobby Flay Restaurant With A Michelin Star

With multiple cookbooks, television shows, and product lines, Bobby Flay has a hand in nearly every corner of the culinary world. When he's not creating recipes or starring on the Food Network, he's running a podcast, a pet food line, and multiple dining concepts. Flay has opened several successful restaurants across the country over the years, but only one has earned a prestigious Michelin star: Mesa Grill Las Vegas.

Flay first started gaining fame after the opening of Mesa Grill in New York City in 1991. In 2004, his team opened a second outpost in Las Vegas, which quickly gained widespread acclaim. Located inside Caesars Palace, the restaurant was known for its modern take on Southwestern-inspired dishes, like chipotle-glazed steaks and tiger shrimp tamales. With its bold flavors and excellent service, it didn't take long for the kitchen to pique the interest of Michelin's inspectors.

Mesa Grill Las Vegas was awarded one Michelin star in 2008. Michelin inspectors take five criteria into account when assessing a restaurant: consistency, ingredient quality, flavor harmony, technique, and personality. Flay and his team ticked all the boxes, but they only received the award that year.

