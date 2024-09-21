Bobby Flay's Least Favorite Show To Film For Food Network

Chef, cookbook author, producer, restaurant owner — Bobby Flay is quite the multihyphenate foodie. However, if there's one title most people would instantly associate him with, it's Food Network star. Indeed, he is one of the network's most prolific personalities. Flay has hosted over 20 shows and specials that have aired on Food Network and its sister brands, the Cooking Channel and Discovery +. He has appeared on dozens of others either as a guest, contestant, and/or judge.

Needless to say, he has plenty of TV production experience under his belt, and he is clearly pretty comfortable in front of the camera. So you might be surprised to learn that his early television career got off to a rather bumpy start. According to Flay, his very first show for Food Network, "Grillin' and Chillin'," was actually his least favorite and most challenging to film.

The barbecue-loving host with the most has not been shy about sharing his thoughts on the erstwhile series, which ran on the channel in 1996 and starred Flay alongside Jack McDavid. In a recent episode of the "Dave Chang Show" podcast, for example, Flay described "Grillin' and Chillin'" as "the worst show" and said he had no idea what he was doing. In response to Chang's protests in favor of the series, he added, "You love it because it was so bad." Sure, it sounds harsh, but Flay has his reasons.