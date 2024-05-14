Bobby Flay Shares How To Host A BBQ And Still Enjoy The Fun - Exclusive Interview

Your new Pepsi grilling ads definitely put me in the spirit for grilling, so thanks for that! You have shared before that you like your steaks and burgers cooked medium. Do you have other hot grilling takes to share with our audience?

I mean, it's so funny, everybody is talking about that. Be careful what you ask for, right? All I said was I like to eat my burgers medium and people got crazy about it.

It's a big thing.

But do you know why I said that?

Yeah, you explained that the fat melts and then it adds lots of juiciness and flavor to the burger, which is an interesting point. And medium rare steak can be quite chewy, so I get that.

I will tell you that I feel like there's been all this peer pressure for people to order their meats rare and medium rare and they don't really want it that way. Some people do. But I have so many people saying to me, 'I am so glad that you said it because I felt the same way my whole life.' I just thought it was kind of funny to talk about.

But anyway, listen, the bottom line is you can eat your meats cooked however you want them. As a chef and as somebody who owns restaurants, that's just the way it is. I mean, the customer can have whatever they want. I'm not going to tell people how they need to have their meat cooked. Whatever suits your taste is fine with me. I was just trying to make a point that for my taste, there are certain things that have to happen a little bit past medium rare. That's it. No big deal.