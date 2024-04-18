Pepsi Teams Up With Bobby Flay For 2 Limited-Edition Summertime Flavors
Hearing that Bobby Flay is involved in anything new is sure to pique the interest of anyone who loves grilled food, but the celebrity chef's latest flavors are coming from an equally well-known partner: Pepsi. The Food Network star is one of the biggest names in grilling, hosting shows like "Grill It!" and "BBQ Brawl" along with authoring numerous flame-kissed food cookbooks (including a new one coming soon, as discussed in this exclusive interview Flay did with Tasting Table). But planning your perfect summer barbecue doesn't rely on the food alone.
A great cookout requires some cool and refreshing beverages to help beat the heat and wash down all those heavy dishes. So, heading into the summer season, Pepsi and Bobby Flay are partnering up on a #BetterWithPepsi campaign to celebrate grilling, with two Pepsi flavors inspired by outdoor eating. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Pepsi and Bobby Flay will be releasing lime and peach-flavored colas that they say are "tailor-made for summer grill life."
The two limited-time flavors will be released nationwide soon in both 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles. Flays says that "when it comes to barbecue, the right beverage can truly elevate the experience," adding that Pepsi's flavor profile makes it "the perfect counterpoint to the smoky, rich barbecue dishes." Beyond partnering on the new flavors, Pepsi will also be featuring Flay in a wide variety of TV campaigns, digital shorts, and advertising stunts throughout the summer.
Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach will hit stores this summer
While Pepsi Peach is a brand new flavor from the longtime Coca-Cola rival, Pepsi Lime has actually been released a few times before. It first appeared for a short run back in the 2000s, around the same time Coca-Cola With Lime was available. It came back for a limited run in 2019 alongside another summer flavor, Pepsi Mango. Pepsi describes Pepsi Lime as having a "tangy citrus bite," while the peach flavor features "the plush sweetness of a ripe peach."
The company says the balance of sweet and refreshing flavors in both is made to enhance the strong, smoky taste of grilled food. While no specific date has been given for the release just yet, if you're interested in Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach, you can search for retail locations and availability of the new flavors using Pepsi's product locator online.
If you want to go beyond the new sodas, Bobby Flay and Pepsi are also offering exclusive recipes from the chef, a chance to win a BBQ experience, and cash back when purchasing Pepsi and food together. The recipes can be found by scanning in-store codes or visiting betterwithpepsi.com after April 22, 2024. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by scanning a code on participating Pepsi bottles and cans, with one big winner scoring a BBQ party for themselves and some guests. The contest ends on June 17.