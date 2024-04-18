Pepsi Teams Up With Bobby Flay For 2 Limited-Edition Summertime Flavors

Hearing that Bobby Flay is involved in anything new is sure to pique the interest of anyone who loves grilled food, but the celebrity chef's latest flavors are coming from an equally well-known partner: Pepsi. The Food Network star is one of the biggest names in grilling, hosting shows like "Grill It!" and "BBQ Brawl" along with authoring numerous flame-kissed food cookbooks (including a new one coming soon, as discussed in this exclusive interview Flay did with Tasting Table). But planning your perfect summer barbecue doesn't rely on the food alone.

A great cookout requires some cool and refreshing beverages to help beat the heat and wash down all those heavy dishes. So, heading into the summer season, Pepsi and Bobby Flay are partnering up on a #BetterWithPepsi campaign to celebrate grilling, with two Pepsi flavors inspired by outdoor eating. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Pepsi and Bobby Flay will be releasing lime and peach-flavored colas that they say are "tailor-made for summer grill life."

The two limited-time flavors will be released nationwide soon in both 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles. Flays says that "when it comes to barbecue, the right beverage can truly elevate the experience," adding that Pepsi's flavor profile makes it "the perfect counterpoint to the smoky, rich barbecue dishes." Beyond partnering on the new flavors, Pepsi will also be featuring Flay in a wide variety of TV campaigns, digital shorts, and advertising stunts throughout the summer.