Gordon Ramsay's Secret Flavor-Boosting Ingredient For Beef Wellington

Whether you're cooking for a special occasion or just want to test your culinary skills, beef wellington is always a delicious, show-stopping dish that's sure to please a crowd. But it takes skill to make, and there are many elements to consider: The duxelles, prosciutto, and the impressively scored puff pastry.

Advertisement

When it comes to beef wellington, no one does it better than Gordon Ramsay. The British chef is known for his love of the dish. It's served in many of his restaurants around the world, and he's said it would be on his last supper menu. Ramsay even helped break the world record for the largest one ever made in 2023.

Ramsay has broken down his beef wellington recipe step-by-step in his cookbooks and online videos, and there's a flavor-boosting ingredient he never skips: A light brush of Dijon mustard on the beef. The mustard not only marinates the meat and gives it a slight kick, but it also helps tenderize it.