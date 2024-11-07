Wolfgang Puck Wants You To Take Your Steak To The Next Level. Here's How - Exclusive Interview

What has it been like collaborating with Chef Adam Perry Lang, and how is the event going?

I've known Adam Perry Lang for many years. I remember when he had ["Jimmy Kimmel Live!"] and we had our catering company. [We] used to go and see Adam in the parking lot and ... and I said, "Oh my God, this is the best barbecue." Then, years later, we started doing a barbecue at the Bel-Air Hotel, so we had Adam with us, we had Nancy Silverton, and Francis Mallmann. Now, this year, we are going to start up the barbecue event again, but we are doing it as brunch ... Adam is doing such a great job with his barbecue. I went down to Venice a month ago and tasted it, and I said, "You know what? This is really the best barbecue anywhere."

Spago, when we were closed during the pandemic, our most successful dish for takeout was our fried chicken. We had the crispy fried Jidori chicken with Calabrian chili aioli, and salt and black pepper gravy, with macaroni and cheese with white truffles. That was so popular. But the people are going to get all different kinds of appetizers; we're going to make our smoked salmon, and sturgeon fish mousse with caviar. That's going to be on the table. Adam is making his colossal beef short ribs, which are smoked on oak and cherry wood, and he has a delicious salt finish, this savory salt mixture on top, and then also some amazing pork ribs.

[For] dessert, Della, our pastry chef at Spago, is the queen of the pies. We're going to have a coconut cream pie, a pink lady apple pie, and a bourbon pecan pie. We have blackberries on roasted quince cobbler, a chocolate chess pie, an old-fashioned banana pudding, and coconut cream pie. Plus, all the wines and champagnes ... That's going to be really a royal barbecue.

What makes the fried chicken so special?

I think it's the size of the Jidori chicken, because you have to fry it with the bones ... We marinate the chicken before in buttermilk and some spices, overnight, drench it in seasoned flour, and then fry it. It's got a browning recipe, and we serve it with a Calabrian chili aioli and some sage and black pepper gravy and also some black truffle honey ... Certainly, I think we don't do it in a restaurant, so it's going to be a special treat.

With the smoked fish mousse, can share any tips for recreating this dish at home, or common mistakes that people should avoid when they're smoking fish?

We use our smoked salmon; we smoke it ourself, but you can also hard smoke it, like sturgeon. You can get that at a good fish store, or you just buy it, and then we puree it, add some whipped crème fraîche to it, some lemon juice, lemon peel, and then let it settle overnight. Cover it with some salmon caviar and some black caviar. And I think you have it with breadsticks or whatever; it's perfect with a glass of champagne to start your brunch. It's a great little appetizer.

I think the main thing is to buy the best products. You start with that, then you're okay ... You get the acidity and the richness of the crème fraîche, and taste the seasoning. Be sure that the fish is not too salty, but you always can add a little bit of chili, or you can add some fresh ground white peppers.

