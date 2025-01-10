These 2 Celebrity Chef Restaurants Are Saying Goodbye To The Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas strip is somewhat like a Hollywood Boulevard for celebrity chefs — but instead of cement stars with their names permanently etched into the sidewalk, it's the restaurants inside that bear their names. However, the Las Vegas Strip culinary scene has experienced a series of restaurant closures over the last year, including a couple of favorite celebrity restaurants: International Smoke by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, and Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria Las Vegas.

International Smoke opened in 2019 following the success of chef Mina's San Francisco International Smoke location. The restaurant served as a hub for styles of barbecue from around the world — including peri-peri style chicken and Korean gochujang ribs. But after 5 years of operation on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts International confirmed that International Smoke will be hosting its final dinner service on January 19. The brand has not confirmed what is planned for the space next.

Julian Serrano Tapas served big bowls of paella and small plates of Spanish food — including anchovy filets and white fish and scallop ceviche — out of its Aria Resort and Casino location since 2009. Its closure follows the announcement of chef Serrano's retirement, and the closure of his other Las Vegas Strip restaurants, Picasso and Lago, located inside the Bellagio Hotel. Service ends February 1, with plans for the space to transition into a new restaurant opening late in 2025.

