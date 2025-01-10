These 2 Celebrity Chef Restaurants Are Saying Goodbye To The Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas strip is somewhat like a Hollywood Boulevard for celebrity chefs — but instead of cement stars with their names permanently etched into the sidewalk, it's the restaurants inside that bear their names. However, the Las Vegas Strip culinary scene has experienced a series of restaurant closures over the last year, including a couple of favorite celebrity restaurants: International Smoke by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, and Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria Las Vegas.
International Smoke opened in 2019 following the success of chef Mina's San Francisco International Smoke location. The restaurant served as a hub for styles of barbecue from around the world — including peri-peri style chicken and Korean gochujang ribs. But after 5 years of operation on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts International confirmed that International Smoke will be hosting its final dinner service on January 19. The brand has not confirmed what is planned for the space next.
Julian Serrano Tapas served big bowls of paella and small plates of Spanish food — including anchovy filets and white fish and scallop ceviche — out of its Aria Resort and Casino location since 2009. Its closure follows the announcement of chef Serrano's retirement, and the closure of his other Las Vegas Strip restaurants, Picasso and Lago, located inside the Bellagio Hotel. Service ends February 1, with plans for the space to transition into a new restaurant opening late in 2025.
The light at the end of the Strip
While Picasso was considered a Vegas landmark by many and International Smoke will certainly be missed, those aren't even the saddest restaurant closures that the Strip saw in 2024. The end of establishments like the Downtown Cocktail Room, with its old-world feel, and chef Taylor Persh's 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea came as hard news for many. As did the closure of the off-Strip food hall, Sundry, and beloved Chinese restaurant, Kosher Chinglish, from chef Po Fai Lam (despite the family opening a new concept inside the El Cortez in 2025). It's truly been a year of great loss for Las Vegas foodies, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel (or in this case, the Strip).
Obviously, Vegas isn't short of other celebrity restaurants, or regular restaurants for that matter. While no space will fill the hole left by Picasso, nor will any new concept replace the sentimental significance of the original Kosher Chinglish location, there are new things to look forward to. For instance, chef James Trees of Esther's Kitchen is set to open his French fine dining spot, Bar Boheme, as early as late February, 2025. Chef José Andrés, who started World Central Kitchen charity, is also opening Zaytinya inside of Caesars Palace, while Meat Bazaar is also rumored to be moving to the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian, where Simon Kim's Cote and the LA iconic, Gjelina, are also set to open in 2025 — and that's just the beginning.