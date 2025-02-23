8 Best Luxury Buffets In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is one of the best places in the world, let alone the country, to let loose with a weekend of drinking, gambling, and clubbing. Though its Sin City reputation precedes itself, Las Vegas is also an internationally recognized destination for foodies. Whether you're in the mood for a French fine dining meal on the Strip or a seafood-forward feast complete with crab claws and lobster tails, Las Vegas has it all. In fact, some of the best chefs in the world, from Michelin-starred José Andrés to Joël Robuchon to Gordon Ramsay, have opened celebrity steakhouses and other restaurants in this one-of-a-kind city, proving that it is far more than a place for 21-year-olds looking to relive "The Hangover."
If you're looking to get a good bang for your buck while still indulging in high-quality cuisine, a lavish buffet is right up your alley, and today, we're ranking the best of the best. Thankfully, Las Vegas has plenty of incredible restaurants to explore. As someone who travels to Las Vegas frequently, I have had the pleasure of visiting a handful of the buffets featured. To round out this list, I also used real online reviews and rankings. From the famous Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace to an AYCE sushi experience off the strip, these are the most luxe buffets in Las Vegas.
Bacchanal Buffet
Widely regarded as one of Las Vegas's most famous buffets, Bacchanal at Caesars Palace is a must-visit for foodies near and far. Stretching across 25,000 square feet, Bacchanal is actually the largest buffet in the city, featuring 10 kitchens, nine different stations, and more than 250 dishes. The open kitchen and station layout lets guests get a sneak peek at the magic as chefs in traditional white hats and aprons man a variety of grills and stoves. Above the buffet, classic copper pots and vintage crates are on display, curating a culinary-focused setting that is both sleek and inspiring.
No luxury buffet would be complete without a seafood station, and Bacchanal pulls out all of the stops with three varieties of crab, two kinds of shrimp, and even a classic Cajun seafood boil. Other highlights include grilled kimchi oysters, a made-to-order pasta station, and roasted bone marrow. The three carving stations also feature elevated meats ranging from Wagyu and quail to truffle rotisserie chicken and porchetta.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet
(702) 731-7928
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
Whether you're visiting for brunch or dinner, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas serves up an elevated experience with 16 different kitchens. Backed by executive chef Craig Herber, this buffet stands out thanks to its attention to detail and elevated lobster upgrade. The Ultimate Buffet Experience includes a tableside 1½ pound Maine lobster tail along with the Endless Pour Package, priority seating, and unlimited station visits while dining. As the name suggests, the Endless Pour Package includes limitless alcoholic beverages like cocktails, beer, and wine.
From street tacos to wok-fried goods, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas takes your taste buds on a journey across the globe. During brunch, pay a visit to the eggs Benedict station or indulge in brisket and sausage at the BBQ station. There's also no shortage of decadent desserts in Las Vegas, and at the patisserie here, you'll enjoy pastries, gelato, pies, cakes, and more.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Wicked Spoon
Located at the Cosmopolitan, Wicked Spoon puts a modern twist on the traditional Las Vegas buffet. During the weekday, the buffet costs $47 for adults, but on weekends, the price lifts to $54. That said, it is still a decent price for one of the most luxurious buffets in Sin City. The actual dining area features a glitzy vibe with unique, teardrop-like art hanging above the tables along with unique lighting fixtures. Before digging into the food, consider spending an extra $30 on the Bottomless Beverage package, which includes mimosas, Champagne, bloody mary's, or Bud Light Draft.
You can also order a la carte drinks for $18. Expect pasta dishes served in individually portioned pots, sushi, stir-fried veggies, fried chicken, crab legs, and more. When it comes to desserts, the sweet section features chocolate-covered strawberries, macarons, mini cakes, and plenty of pastries.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/wicked-spoon.html
(702) 698-7000
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Makino Las Vegas
Looking to dine off-Strip and away from the chaos? Makino Las Vegas is one of the best luxury buffet options not found within a hotel. This Japanese buffet focuses on all things sushi and seafood, and despite being less than $50 per adult for dinner, the quality remains high. Rolls, nigiri, and even sashimi make up a large majority of the station offerings, but you'll also find plenty of cooked dishes if raw food isn't your jam.
Start off strong with some veggie and shrimp tempura, or sip some miso soup as a warm-up. Once it's time for sushi, start off slow with a diverse array of nigiri and rolls to ensure you don't fill up too quickly before getting to try all of the delicious creations — don't forget to try one of the seaweed-wrapped handrolls and grilled miso-marinated fish. In true buffet fashion, Makino, of course, offers steamed crab legs, which pair perfectly with a side of hot drawn butter.
(702) 889-4477
3965 S Decatur Blvd #5, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Veranda at Four Seasons Weekend Brunch Buffet
Those seeking true luxury across the board should look no further than the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Though it is technically still on the Strip, it sits on a more quiet end away from the hustle and bustle within a tower at Mandalay Bay, allowing you to choose when you want to enter the chaos. Only available on the weekends, the Veranda serves a fantastic brunch buffet fit for royalty. Whether you sit outside on the poolside patio or sit inside near the floor-to-ceiling windows, dining at the Veranda is just as gorgeous as it is delicious.
The weekend brunch takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and costs $55 per person. Kick things off with a breakfast cocktail or mimosa before diving into the diverse stations. Omelets are made to order, but if you've got a sweet tooth in the morning, cure it with a serving of fresh-made, pillowy donuts. This buffet has been a hotel tradition since 1999, and the quality and service remain just as attentive as ever.
fourseasons.com/lasvegas/dining/restaurants/veranda/veranda-weekend-breakfast
(702) 632-5000
3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
A.Y.C.E Buffet
Palms Casino Resort is an off-Strip hotel known for its stunning suites, hip pools, and high-quality dining concepts. A.Y.C.E Buffet is not only one of the most popular dining venues within the hotel, but it is also one of the most beloved buffets in all of Sin City. In fact, Best of Las Vegas named it the gold winner of Best Buffets in 2024, proving that its popularity extends beyond superficial social media reviews. Though it is open daily, certain nights offer unbeatable specials that you won't want to miss.
For example, Wednesday and Thursday nights are lobster and snow crab night, and though crab is a part of the standard buffet offering, the lobster combo makes this a dream come true for seafood lovers willing to spend $79.99. On Friday nights, enjoy prime rib and snow crab for the ultimate Las Vegas surf and turf for $52.99. If you visit during brunch, pricing starts at $42.99 per person, while a regular dinner costs $46.99.
(866) 942-7777
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Pampas Las Vegas
Considered to be the first churrascaria in Las Vegas, Pampas is a carnivore's dream come true. Meats are the star of the show, and the Unlimited Rodizio costs $66.99 per person. The experience includes 15 different meats and a few highlights include the tri-tip, spicy picanha, bacon-wrapped filet, and garlic sirloin.
Enhance your meal with unlimited visits to the salad and hot bar. The salad can be customized according to your preferences with a variety of dressings, roasted veggies, and imported cheeses, but at the hot bar, expect to find soups, rice, Brazilian cheese bread, plantains, and more. Though they are not included in the original buffet price, you can elevate your meal with accompaniments like shrimp cocktail, grilled salmon, and tender lobster tails. No Brazilian feast is complete without a bottle of Argentinian Malbec, but when it comes to cocktails, you can't go wrong with a classic caipirinha.
(702) 737-4748
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Chin Chin Las Vegas
Located in New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Chin Chin, which typically operates as a regular sit-down restaurant, offers an All-You-Can-Eat American-Style brunch buffet every day of the week. The buffet is available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Though Chin Chin is known for serving high-quality Asian fare, with favorites including dim sum and the famous Chinese chicken salad, the American buffet still manages to satisfy with nostalgic breakfast dishes.
Indulge in Southern-inspired favorites like fried chicken and waffles or biscuits and gravy before curing your sweet tooth with a batch of fresh French toast. In addition to the standard buffet items, you can also explore made-to-order dishes like eggs Benedict and omelets. While they are not included in the original buffet price, which is $34.99 per person, elevate your spread with bottomless mimosas or a bloody Mary.
chinchin.com/about-chin-chin-las-vegas
(702) 740-6300
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Methodology
Over the last 10 years, I have been able to spend an ample amount of time in Las Vegas to explore the local food scene. Since I have been to a handful of the buffets on this list, I used my own knowledge and expertise when deciding which buffets deserved to be featured. I also turned to social media, real online reviews, and professional rankings to help determine the rest of this list.
Since this piece focused on luxury buffets, I stuck with high-end hotels and restaurants that prioritize quality across the board. Setting and ambiance also played a role, though cuisine and beverage offerings took precedence.