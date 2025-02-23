8 Best Luxury Buffets In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the best places in the world, let alone the country, to let loose with a weekend of drinking, gambling, and clubbing. Though its Sin City reputation precedes itself, Las Vegas is also an internationally recognized destination for foodies. Whether you're in the mood for a French fine dining meal on the Strip or a seafood-forward feast complete with crab claws and lobster tails, Las Vegas has it all. In fact, some of the best chefs in the world, from Michelin-starred José Andrés to Joël Robuchon to Gordon Ramsay, have opened celebrity steakhouses and other restaurants in this one-of-a-kind city, proving that it is far more than a place for 21-year-olds looking to relive "The Hangover."

If you're looking to get a good bang for your buck while still indulging in high-quality cuisine, a lavish buffet is right up your alley, and today, we're ranking the best of the best. Thankfully, Las Vegas has plenty of incredible restaurants to explore. As someone who travels to Las Vegas frequently, I have had the pleasure of visiting a handful of the buffets featured. To round out this list, I also used real online reviews and rankings. From the famous Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace to an AYCE sushi experience off the strip, these are the most luxe buffets in Las Vegas.