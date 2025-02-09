We Found The Best Bloody Mary Mix On Store Shelves
Nothing cures a morning hangover quite like a bloody mary. The popular brunch cocktail is one of the most savory out there, leaving plenty of room for personalization. Regardless of how you take your bloody mary, however, there's one store-bought brand that makes for an ideal cocktail base. That brand is Toma, which ranked number one in Tasting Table's rating of the best pre-made bloody mary mixes.
The reason Toma bloody mary beat out other brand mainstays, like Barsmith and V8, is because it maintains all the ideal attributes of your favorite bloody mary cocktail; Toma's mixture comes ultra-flavorful and perfectly thick, chock full of well-balanced spices. Per Toma's website, the sauce specifically incorporates the likes of tomato paste, tomatillo, lemon, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Then, there are the spice components, which come in the form of horseradish, red jalapeño, red bell pepper, and chipotle pepper powder, among other ingredients. Because the mixture is merely a bloody mary base, it doesn't contain any alcohol. That means you can make your cocktail as boozy — or non-alcoholic — as you'd like.
If that amount of flexibility still doesn't convince you to grab a bottle of Toma, how about the brand's options for flavors? Toma is available on Amazon in different spice variations, including Original, Mild, and Horseradish, so you can always personalize your bloody mary — without starting from scratch.
Choose your favorite Toma flavor and add-ins to jumpstart your next batch of bloody marys
All you need for your next boozy brunch is a bottle of vodka — and a bottle of your choice of Toma mix. You can purchase Toma in both original and horseradish flavors. These distinct options allow you to make your bloody mary on the spicier or more neutral side if you so choose. However, you can — and should — always elevate your mix after the fact. Per Toma's website, it's best to shake the brand's horseradish bloody mary mix with vodka, lemon juice, and herbal bitters, like these from Bittermans. Add some tried and true celery and you'll have a delicious and traditional bloody mary.
That's not to say you have to stick to the classics, however. If, for instance, you prefer your bloody mary as more of a meal, try adding clam juice in the style of Calgary, Canada's famous steakhouse Caesar's. Or, pair your Toma Bloody Mary drink with a similarly flavored pasta salad. That's the beauty of a pre-made mix; it comes as ready to drink as it is ready to elevate.