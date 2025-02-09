Nothing cures a morning hangover quite like a bloody mary. The popular brunch cocktail is one of the most savory out there, leaving plenty of room for personalization. Regardless of how you take your bloody mary, however, there's one store-bought brand that makes for an ideal cocktail base. That brand is Toma, which ranked number one in Tasting Table's rating of the best pre-made bloody mary mixes.

The reason Toma bloody mary beat out other brand mainstays, like Barsmith and V8, is because it maintains all the ideal attributes of your favorite bloody mary cocktail; Toma's mixture comes ultra-flavorful and perfectly thick, chock full of well-balanced spices. Per Toma's website, the sauce specifically incorporates the likes of tomato paste, tomatillo, lemon, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Then, there are the spice components, which come in the form of horseradish, red jalapeño, red bell pepper, and chipotle pepper powder, among other ingredients. Because the mixture is merely a bloody mary base, it doesn't contain any alcohol. That means you can make your cocktail as boozy — or non-alcoholic — as you'd like.

If that amount of flexibility still doesn't convince you to grab a bottle of Toma, how about the brand's options for flavors? Toma is available on Amazon in different spice variations, including Original, Mild, and Horseradish, so you can always personalize your bloody mary — without starting from scratch.