14 Most Decadent Desserts You Can Find In Las Vegas

When it comes to the strangest places in the world, few can hold a candle to Las Vegas. In addition to being something akin to a sprawling desert oasis that's kind of set up to be a McDonald's PlayPlace for grown-ups, it's also the place to go for some of the best Chinese food in the country. There's also a ton of incredible vegan restaurants in Las Vegas, too, and who would have thought?

Vegas is, of course, more well-known for decadence and over-the-top, well, everything, so it's no surprise that you'll find some of the most ridiculously decadent desserts in the country. And to be clear, we're not talking about the kind of desserts you might pick up off the counter of a buffet.

No, we're talking about slices of chocolate cake that are as big as your head, all the way to extreme reimaginings of classics that you would never even consider making at home. The stellar chefs of Las Vegas can turn even old-fashioned desserts into modern classics, so with that in mind, let's take a walk down The Strip and look at some of Sin City's most decadent desserts. (Disclaimer: These might show up in your dreams.)

