14 Most Decadent Desserts You Can Find In Las Vegas
When it comes to the strangest places in the world, few can hold a candle to Las Vegas. In addition to being something akin to a sprawling desert oasis that's kind of set up to be a McDonald's PlayPlace for grown-ups, it's also the place to go for some of the best Chinese food in the country. There's also a ton of incredible vegan restaurants in Las Vegas, too, and who would have thought?
Vegas is, of course, more well-known for decadence and over-the-top, well, everything, so it's no surprise that you'll find some of the most ridiculously decadent desserts in the country. And to be clear, we're not talking about the kind of desserts you might pick up off the counter of a buffet.
No, we're talking about slices of chocolate cake that are as big as your head, all the way to extreme reimaginings of classics that you would never even consider making at home. The stellar chefs of Las Vegas can turn even old-fashioned desserts into modern classics, so with that in mind, let's take a walk down The Strip and look at some of Sin City's most decadent desserts. (Disclaimer: These might show up in your dreams.)
The Chocolate Macaron at Bardot Brasserie
Bardot Brasserie is, as the name suggests, meant to be an experience in French cuisine. Located at Aria Resort, the Brasserie first opened back in 2015 and was the brainchild of chef Michael Mina. When you step inside the restaurant, you're no longer in Vegas: You're surrounded by all the elegance you might expect from 1920s-era France. But we're here to talk about the desserts.
They have a series of dessert wines on the menu, along with an espresso crème brulée and the star of the show — as far as we're concerned — the Chocolate Grand Macaron. Macarons have a fascinating history that is said to date back to the era of Catherine de Medici. March 20 is France's National Macaron Day, but in Vegas, Bardot Brasserie is serving up this delicious almond cookie sandwich on a daily basis, and it's drizzled in chocolate to create the perfect combination of light and delicate textures to partner with the rich and sumptuous flavors. That's not to say the dessert isn't without criticism, though: They're simply too big and too rich for a single person to finish.
aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/bardot-brasserie
(702) 590-8610
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
The Rocky Road at SW Steakhouse
Pastry chef Michael Outlaw from SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas maintains that his goal is always to make sure customers have a memorable end to a memorable meal. The hardest part here might be choosing between the apple tart, the cheesecake, and the strawberry-smothered funnel cakes, but as far as we're concerned, the dessert that really takes the cake is the Rocky Road.
This isn't your grandmother's favorite ice cream — this is an indulgent dessert that features toasted marshmallows, dark chocolate cake, and sweet cream ice cream, served with a chocolate dome and melted chocolate served over the top, complete with an almond crumble. It's an ultra-decadent way to wrap up an outstanding meal, and while you might wonder whether you're going to be able to save room after flipping through a menu that includes both American and Japanese Wagyu, steak, shrimp, crab, and lobster, you absolutely should. It's regularly called out as one of those desserts that must be experienced to be believed, and it's so good, you'll find a way to enjoy it even after a big meal.
wynnlasvegas.com/menus/sw-steakhouse/main
(702) 770-3325
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Sticky Toffee Pudding at Hell's Kitchen
When it comes to the restaurants helmed by some of the biggest celebrity chefs out there, it's easy to see how there might be some suspicious energy going on. Does the food really live up to the reputation? Or is it just a gimmick? Take Gordon Ramsay. You'll find the Idiot Sandwich on the menu of several of his Hell's Kitchen locations, and sure, it's all a bit of hilarious fun. But what about the food?
The Vegas location of Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen gets consistently decent reviews from customers, but one of the things that gets name-dropped a lot is the Sticky Toffee Pudding. It's lauded as delicious, rich, big enough to share and yet incredible — and light — enough that you won't want to. It's chocolatey (although customers stress that they were shocked to find that it contains no actual chocolate, only dates) and smothered in ice cream and sauce. Even if reviews of Hell's Kitchen stress that it's occasionally chaotic and sometimes a little underwhelming, it's worth it just for this dessert.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/hells-kitchen/locations/las-vegas
(702) 731-7373
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Wonder Wheel at Beauty & Essex
With a name like Beauty & Essex, you might expect this restaurant to serve some wonderfully chic dishes unlike anything you're going to find anywhere else ... and you would be correct. While there are some familiar desserts on the menu such as seasonal pies, carrot cupcakes, and Black Forest cake, there's also the Wonder Wheel. If you're thinking that sounds like a ferris wheel-inspired dessert delivery system that comes to the table with multiple mini versions of popular desserts, you would once again be absolutely correct.
The desserts vary based on what the chef decides to serve up at any particular time, but Wonder Wheels have included popcorn, cotton candy, cookies, caramel apple pops, macarons, brownies, and other goodies of the day. Best of all, reviewers suggest that there's no need to pass on dessert if you filled up on dinner, as the little ferris wheel cars are often filled with small treats you can take home. The biggest challenge is deciding how to divide the eight desserts up among the table, but that's a challenge we'll gladly accept.
taogroup.com/venues/beauty-essex-las-vegas
(702) 737-0707
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Flaming Skull from Chica
Chica is the Latin fusion restaurant located at the Venetian, and the menu is incredible. Shrimp, oysters, calamari, and octopus are side-by-side with short ribs, empanadas, salmon, and tomahawk steaks so big that they're meant to be shared, and at the bottom of the dinner menu (at the time of writing), there's an illustration of a flaming skull. That's not a mere decoration, it's a nod to one of Vegas's most iconic desserts: The Flaming Skull.
This particular dessert isn't just for eating, it's for experiencing during a table-side show that includes setting the chocolate skull on fire and watching it melt. The gold skull occasionally gets a holiday makeover (it turns red for Valentine's Day, for example), but the idea remains the same. A chocolate lava cake is nestled inside the chocolate skull, which is covered with a boozy sauce and set aflame in a lovely, decadent, and dare we say poignant display that turns the beautiful yet bleak skull into a dessert that is a work of art.
chicarestaurant.com/chica-restaurant-vegas
(702) 805-8472
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Hit Me Cake at Catch
Have you ever wondered what the rich and famous do to celebrate their birthdays? If you're Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, you head to Catch in Las Vegas for a dinner that's finished off by the delectable Hit Me Cake. That's where he was in 2019, and it's safe to say that there's no way to go wrong with a menu that includes all the food options you could possibly want, including celebrity-approved dessert.
The Hit Me Cake is a chocolate cake, but at the same time, it's so much more — and yes, you'll have to crack it open to get the full experience. The cake is a tower of devil's food cake and brownie, and there's a white chocolate bar on top that you break open to cover the entire thing in a delectable sauce. Sure, the restaurant gets rave reviews for the seafood selection and the steaks, but this dessert is not something to be missed. It's a work of culinary perfection with a little bit of a fun, and while it's big enough to share, you might not want to.
catchrestaurants.com/location/catch-las-vegas
(877) 230-2742
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
The Whisky Caramel Bread Pudding at Rí Rá Las Vegas
Irish bread and butter pudding might be one of those desserts that you look sideways at, and we get it. If you don't know what you're doing, a few simple mistakes might result in a horribly runny bread pudding and a failed attempt at an overblown classic dessert, but we're here to say that bread pudding can be amazing. Get it at Rí Rá in Las Vegas and you'll see just how good it can be.
Imagine plucking a centuries-old landmark from the Irish landscape then giving it a Vegas-style flair. Yes, they have sausage rolls, potato and leek soup, and a true shepherd's pie that's made with lamb, but there's also a whisky caramel bread pudding that's to die for — and that's not an exaggeration. Customers who have taken to social media to comment on this say that while it does take a while for it to make its way to your table, it's a decadent, fresh-baked dessert that's meant to be shared. And honestly, what's more Irish than a delicious, shareable meal that makes you slow down and enjoy the wait?
(702) 632-7771
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
The Banana Cream Pie at Cut
If you love a classic banana cream pie, there's a pretty good chance you have a recipe for the original creamy, banana-y version. That, however, is not at all what you'll get if you order the banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas. This incredible dessert is served in a sphere that's topped with a caramel sauce, which breaks open that chocolate shell to reveal some of the more traditional pie ingredients. There's banana custard and caramelized bananas, but there's also gold leaf, too.
Would you expect anything less from a restaurant with Wolfgang Puck's name on it? You'll finish off a meal selected from a menu that includes Wagyu beef, tartare, carpaccio, and some seriously incredible seafood, so a regular ol' banana cream pie just isn't going to cut it. (See what we did there?) While all those dishes get rave reviews, it's clear that those who opt for this non-traditional pie find it's the star of the meal, and those who have tried it say that if you're heading to Vegas, it's one of the city's best.
wolfgangpuck.com/restaurants/cut-las-vegas
(702) 607-6300
3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Signature 24-layer Chocolate Cake at the Strip House
It's no secret that Las Vegas has a seemingly infinite number of steakhouses and buffets, but when it comes to dessert, there's one that stands out from the pack by serving up a shockingly stellar chocolate cake. Surely, that's a little too pedestrian for Vegas, right? Not when it's the Strip House's Signature 24-layer Chocolate Cake, and you should know that there's also a 24-layer Chocolate Cake Martini on the menu.
The martini is rimmed with the cake's crumbs, and if there was ever a moment to go big or go home, it's this one. Sure, it might be difficult to convince yourself to save room for this when you're browsing a menu that starts with crab cake and tartare appetizers, followed by steak and lobster mains with sides to die for, too. Listen to any number of customers who have dined there, however, and this cake gets regularly called out as the perfect way to end the meal and as a sumptuous, decadent dessert that captures the spirit of the city. And don't forget, you can definitely share.
striphouse.com/location/striphouse-las-vegas
(702) 737-5200
3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Hakka Platter at Hakkasan Restaurant
For anyone who is unsure of what they might find at Hakkasan Restaurant in the MGM Grand, think Cantonese cuisine served alongside drinks from cutting-edge mixologists. Check out the menu and you will find that you'll have to do a lot of scrolling through some delicious-sounding dishes, from dim sum and a raw seafood bar to dishes that go all the way from Truffle Beef Tartare to Peking duck. And yes, there's everything in between, too.
We're here to talk about desserts, though, and if you can't decide what to choose, go with the Hakka Platter. That's a selection of five miniature desserts, and what's available varies throughout the week. Take a look at the full-sized versions, though, and you'll see that no matter what's on the menu, you're going to be happy. There's the Thai Tea Pot and Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Parfait, along with pavlova, ice cream, and even a sweet caviar. The platter is perfect for sharing — or perfect for anyone who can't decide on just one dessert — and when you're in Vegas, why should you choose just one?
taogroup.com/venues/hakkasan-las-vegas
(702) 891-7888
3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The CrazyShakes at Black Tap
Black Tap is located in The Venetian, and let's be real here: Sometimes you're in the mood for something a little more casual than a full black-tie affair, and this might be your place. Seriously, they're serving Hot Chili Fried Pickles here, and that's the vibe we're going for. Yes, the burgers are the kind of burger that you'll reminisce about every time you fire up the grill at home, but you should absolutely try one of the many CrazyShakes on the menu — and that's a name that doesn't even start to describe what you're in for.
If you've ever ordered a milkshake and thought that it would be so much better if it came with a full slice of cake, a whole cinnamon roll, a brownie, or maybe even a slice of cheesecake, this is the place for you. Black Tap's CrazyShakes come with all of those toppings and more: Order one with Oreos or even peanut butter and chocolate. There are some that aren't regulars on the menu, too. For instance, that's the limited-time Cannoli CrazyShake that's pictured, and pie occasionally makes an appearance, too.
blacktap.com/restaurant-menu/las-vegas
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Tiramisu at Balla
You might have your own go-to, classic tiramisu recipe that you pull out for special occasions, and you absolutely should. This Italian favorite is known for being rich, creamy, and decadent, calling for mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, ladyfingers, and espresso. If it's decadent when you make it at home, just imagine what it's like at Balla, the Italian restaurant at the Sahara in Vegas.
In addition to dessert cocktails and liqueurs, diners at Balla can finish off their meal with gelato, panna cotta, a dark chocolate tart, or opt for the tiramisu. The tiramisu is served in a massive glass dish, but it's the amaretto cream that takes this to the next level. Add in the espresso and feuilletine and you've got an entire experience, and — wait, what's that last one? Imagine delicate, buttery cookies that are toasted to caramel perfection, and that's precisely what you get with the feuilletine twist. A really stellar tiramisu has texture, and when you add these delicious cookies, you not only have a winning dessert, but you have some notes to take home for the next time you make your own.
saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/balla
(702) 761-7619
2535 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Glazed Donut Bread Pudding at Carson Kitchen
When it comes to Las Vegas staples, Carson Kitchen is definitely on the list. After opening in 2014, it's earned a place among the highest-rated restaurants in Vegas — and that's saying something, given that there are thousands of restaurants vying for attention. Customers can expect some seriously elevated Americana, from chicken thighs in an Alabama white sauce to Hot Dog Burnt Ends, pork belly, and farm fresh sides. That also extends to dessert, as the chefs there have taken bread pudding and turned it into something truly American with the Glazed Donut Bread Pudding.
The secret to a truly stellar bread pudding is a bread that can stand up to the liquid without becoming mushy — it's why stale sourdough is the perfect option for bread pudding. It turns out that glazed donuts are also ideal, especially when paired with a rich vanilla custard and a caramel sauce made with three different types of rum. Reviews for the bread pudding largely agree that it's one of the many must-try dishes in the city, delivering just the right amount of sweetness.
(702) 473-9523
124 S 6th St, Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Giant Fortune Cookie at Tao
Tao manages to feel intimate and extraordinary at the same time. To give you an idea of what we're talking about, imagine a 400-seat restaurant with a koi infinity pond, and you're heading in the right direction. Tao advertises itself as an elevated Asian dining experience, and that's clear just from a glance at the menu. Start with dim sum, add your protein — roast pork, scallops, sushi, sashimi, or a Wagyu ribeye — and then choose something from the wide selection of sake. Altogether, it's pretty amazing, and so are the desserts. While you might be tempted by the carrot cake or chocolate-covered dumpling, you're going to want the giant fortune cookie.
This treat is served alongside fresh fruit and both white and dark chocolate mousse. And when they say it's giant, they really, legitimately mean that it's giant. Customers stress that this isn't your typical fortune cookie, saying that while it's a challenge to finish it, the luscious, flavorful mousse is worth the effort. Seriously, you'll never look at a fortune cookie in quite the same way again.
taogroup.com/venues/tao-asian-bistro-las-vegas
(702) 388-8588
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109