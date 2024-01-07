The US City With The Best Chinese Food, According To David Chang
Las Vegas isn't just about bright lights, casinos, buffets, little white chapels, and Elvis Presley. According to MomoFuku founder David Chang, Sin City is also the best place in the United States to visit if you are hankering for Chinese food. Per the David Chang Show (via Instagram), Chang anointed the place that is often called "the Disneyland for Adults" as the top American destination for this type of Asian cuisine. This is really more of a double down, because it isn't the first time the celebrity chef has expressed his love for Vegas's Chinese food offerings.
In 2015, he penned a piece for GQ in which he shared Noodles in the Bellagio along with Caesars' Beijing Noodle No. 9 are some of the most satisfying spots around for this Chinese staple. He wrote, "They feed me, they satisfy me, and I go back to the tables." In fact, Chang is such a fan he featured Beijing Noodle No. 9 in his Netflix documentary, "Ugly Delicious," shining a light on Chef Yu and the food he prepares.
First Chinese eatery to receive a Michelin star
Of course, no one can live by noodles alone. Luckily, there are other options to keep your tummy content. While Chang's go-to dim sum place, Chang's Hong Kong Cuisine where he feasted on barbecued pork pies and century eggs, is no longer open, there are plenty of delicious spots a Vegas visitor can find with similar items on the menu. One is Ping Pang Pong, off the beaten path and more of a local spot in the Gold Coast Casino and Orchids Garden. Or, if you are feeling like you want to go upscale, there's Wing Lei in the Wynn hotel and casino, which is the first Chinese restaurant in the U.S. to earn a Michelin star.
However, not everyone feels the same way, and Chang's proclamation has caused a bit of a food fight. The Fung Bros. took to their podcast to debate Chang's opinion and Las Vegas' spot in the rise of Chinese food. Unfortunately, they tend to disagree with the celebrity chef, feeling that the nod of "the best" should go to the San Gabriel Valley in California or Queens in New York. Who's right? There's really only one way to find out, so get out the map for a road trip and start eating.