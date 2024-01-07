The US City With The Best Chinese Food, According To David Chang

Las Vegas isn't just about bright lights, casinos, buffets, little white chapels, and Elvis Presley. According to MomoFuku founder David Chang, Sin City is also the best place in the United States to visit if you are hankering for Chinese food. Per the David Chang Show (via Instagram), Chang anointed the place that is often called "the Disneyland for Adults" as the top American destination for this type of Asian cuisine. This is really more of a double down, because it isn't the first time the celebrity chef has expressed his love for Vegas's Chinese food offerings.

In 2015, he penned a piece for GQ in which he shared Noodles in the Bellagio along with Caesars' Beijing Noodle No. 9 are some of the most satisfying spots around for this Chinese staple. He wrote, "They feed me, they satisfy me, and I go back to the tables." In fact, Chang is such a fan he featured Beijing Noodle No. 9 in his Netflix documentary, "Ugly Delicious," shining a light on Chef Yu and the food he prepares.