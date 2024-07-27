The Insulting Sandwich You Can Find At Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Restaurants

Gordon Ramsay is known for two things: his masterful cooking skills and his wild, swear-peppered shouting in the kitchen. In more recent years, the truth has come out on social media that his high-octane and sometimes downright rude demeanor is all an act in good fun, and colleagues have revealed that he's actually a lovely, inspiring person. But that only makes it more entertaining (and less uncomfortable) to watch Ramsay really let the colorful words rip in the kitchen. This behavior is part of what makes shows like Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" competition series so compelling. That TV show led to a mini-chain called Hell's Kitchen, part of the overall restaurant empire Ramsay owns, and now, it seems, the chef's antics have inspired a dish on the menu at some of those locations.

The Idiot Sandwich is on the menu at three of the seven Hell's Kitchen spots: Miami, Washington, D.C., and the lavish location at Connecticut's Foxwoods Casino that opened last year. It sounds delicious: braised short rib, both Gruyère and cheddar cheeses, and roasted mushrooms, all slathered with spicy tomato chutney on sourdough. The name, however, really pulls focus. We expect a tasty dish from Ramsay, and perhaps we should also expect a sandwich named for an insult from the oft-cantankerous chef. The words "idiot sandwich" still warrant both a double take and a chuckle when you're scanning a Hell's Kitchen menu, though. As it turns out, there's more than just Ramsay's reputation in general behind this menu item's moniker.