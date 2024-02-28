There's More To Gordon Ramsay Than What You See On TV, According To Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo - Exclusive

If there's one culinary icon out there whose reputation precedes him, it's Gordon Ramsay. The award-winning chef behind such throw-down food competitions as "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," and "Next Level Chef" is known for putting on a show. Sure, he may have earned 17 Michelin stars between his numerous restaurants, and his food is always top-notch. But let's be honest, if we're tuning into his cooking shows, it isn't to see him create mouth-watering dishes. (Although we're not ashamed to admit that we definitely drool as he puts the finishing touches on each and every entrée). We really tune in to see which contestant he'll yell at or if he'll throw an ingredient or two across the kitchen during the episode.

But in an exclusive interview with Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, the team behind Jon & Vinny's, Son of a Gun, and the now defunct Animal, told Tasting Table that all that bravado is just an act. Instead, the English chef is actually quite "inspirational."