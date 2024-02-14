Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo Tell Us How They Bring Their LA Spin To Italian Classics - Exclusive Interview

When do you head to Miami for the big dinner? A couple weeks before?

Jon Shook: We'll go down there the day before our dinner. And then, I know it sounds crazy, but we fly with all our food. When we do these kinds of events we make sure that the food is the same as what you get here at the restaurants. And because we don't have a facility down in Miami yet, we want to make sure that it stays consistent. So, we actually prep, pack into refrigerated boxes, and then check them at the airport like luggage.

What are you making?

Shook: We're doing pizza, mozzarella sticks, dessert, and the fusilli on our end.

I know that you're hosting that dinner with Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrande. How did you guys come together for this event?

Shook: Alex, I think his first-ever kitchen job was at Animal. 18 years ago, I think now. It's got to be at least 15, 16 years ago when he worked with us at Animal before he moved to New York where he then met his now wife and business partner. And we have stayed in contact through all these years. And whenever we go to Miami, we always hang out as a team, whether it's just going to dinner at his restaurant or actually getting time to actually break out and go to dinner. When he's in town, we always connect. And you know, whenever he's cooked out here, we've allowed him to kind of use our kitchen as a safe haven to prep and produce. So, our relationship with him and his wife-slash-business partner has been very long going and not just a business dinner. It's a real relationship between all of us.

And we have been working on trying to get the stakes down in Miami. From that, we have become even closer. Because we're spending more time down there, we've been spending a lot of time together. And when this came about, when Lee in South Beach had reached out about doing a dinner, Alex was kind of at the top of mind. He also gets it up to do these dinners as well. So, I think, between him and us, we just all felt like the synergy was there to make it a collab dinner. And being big fans of the food that they do and knowing the food that they do and knowing what Jon and Vinny's is, 'cause that is the brand that we're promoting down there, it made sense to do a collab dinner together.