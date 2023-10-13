If You Love Ultra-Runny Yolk, Dippy Eggs Are The Perfect Breakfast

How do you take your eggs? Hard-boiled, scrambled, or ... dippy? If you've heard the latter term before, you know that it's pretty self-explanatory: Dippy eggs have runny yolks, which make them perfect for dipping bread or potatoes into. The term can be used to describe poached, soft-boiled, over-easy, or over-medium eggs. The concept of may have originated in the UK, where kids and adults love eggs and soldiers, a dish that involves buttered toast cut into sticks that are the perfect size for dipping. The name for this breakfast may have been inspired by actual soldiers, or by Humpty Dumpty and the King's men.

In the U.S., runny yolks are particularly popular in Pennsylvania (and may have been brought over by the Pennsylvania Dutch). While we eat them all over the country, the word "dippy" has stuck in this region in particular, and locals have strong opinions about what constitutes a proper dippy egg. According to a Facebook post from Zack's Farm to Table in New Bethlehem, PA, the general consensus is that the yolk should be runny, but the white set. One former waitress commented, "Up is sunny side up, dippy is over easy, slightly dippy [is] over medium, and 'kill it' is over hard." But as Zack's explained, "Dippy means something different to each of us."