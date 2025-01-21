The 13 Absolute Best Vegan Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is famous for its glitz, glamour, and world-class dining. The city offers an exciting range of culinary options that cater to every craving, including lavish multi-million dollar steakhouses. But it's also embraced the vegan movement over the years, becoming a top destination for plant-based food lovers. In fact, the vegan scene in Las Vegas is just as vibrant and indulgent as any traditional culinary offering.

From casual cafes to upscale restaurants, many of the city's vegan spots are redefining plant-based dining. There's hearty comfort food, globally inspired flavors, and creative dishes crafted by chefs who are passionate about sustainability as well as taste. These restaurants aren't just for vegans, either, but anyone who loves great food — with many leaving even the most skeptical meat-eaters impressed. Since Nevada was the unexpected state with the most vegans per capita in 2024, too, there's plenty of options.

In this guide, we'll take you through the 13 best vegan restaurants in Las Vegas, showcasing what makes each one special. Our selections were chosen based on various online reviews and restaurant profiles to offer a well-rounded snapshot of the city's vegan scene. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy plant-based burger, a colorful grain bowl, or an elegant multi-course experience, Las Vegas has something for every kind of vegan-focused foodie. Get ready for bold flavors, innovative cooking, and a taste of what plant-based dining in Vegas is all about.

