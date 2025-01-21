The 13 Absolute Best Vegan Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is famous for its glitz, glamour, and world-class dining. The city offers an exciting range of culinary options that cater to every craving, including lavish multi-million dollar steakhouses. But it's also embraced the vegan movement over the years, becoming a top destination for plant-based food lovers. In fact, the vegan scene in Las Vegas is just as vibrant and indulgent as any traditional culinary offering.
From casual cafes to upscale restaurants, many of the city's vegan spots are redefining plant-based dining. There's hearty comfort food, globally inspired flavors, and creative dishes crafted by chefs who are passionate about sustainability as well as taste. These restaurants aren't just for vegans, either, but anyone who loves great food — with many leaving even the most skeptical meat-eaters impressed. Since Nevada was the unexpected state with the most vegans per capita in 2024, too, there's plenty of options.
In this guide, we'll take you through the 13 best vegan restaurants in Las Vegas, showcasing what makes each one special. Our selections were chosen based on various online reviews and restaurant profiles to offer a well-rounded snapshot of the city's vegan scene. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy plant-based burger, a colorful grain bowl, or an elegant multi-course experience, Las Vegas has something for every kind of vegan-focused foodie. Get ready for bold flavors, innovative cooking, and a taste of what plant-based dining in Vegas is all about.
Crossroads Kitchen
Located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, Crossroads Kitchen brings its celebrated Mediterranean and Italian-inspired fine dining to the Strip, delivering an upscale experience that caters to all palates. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, or a devoted meat-eater, the meticulously curated menu by Crossroads promises to satisfy every guest.
Cited as one of the city's best restaurants to open in 2023, Crossroads offers signature dishes including stuffed zucchini blossoms, impossible cigars, handcrafted pastas, and pizzas. Exclusive options (like caviar and chips or chestnut-based foie gras) elevate the experience even further. The sophisticated Crossroads Lounge extends the restaurant's unique vibe, featuring an inspired cocktail program perfect for pre-dinner drinks or a nightcap.
The restaurant's chic atmosphere is designed to impress. Complete with refined decor and ambient lighting, guests may even forget the menu is entirely plant-based, focusing instead on the exceptional quality of the food. With a location directly across from the Dawg House Saloon, it's easy to pair your dining experience with nearby casino excitement and entertainment. Crossroads is open for dinner nightly with extended hours on weekends, though reservations are recommended.
(702) 676-7978
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tacotarian
Tacotarian reimagines Mexican cuisine with a fully plant-based twist, offering a vibrant celebration of flavors that satisfies vegans and non-vegans alike. Since its creation in 2018, this eatery has gained fame for its bold mission to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to the Nevada city while championing sustainability.
At Tacotarian, the menu features an impressive variety of classic tacos, including al pastor and asada options. True to its name, the restaurant boasts an enormous collection of additional standout taco offerings, including its fairly iconic giant taco(. Guests can also enjoy enchiladas, guacamole, and other Mexican classics — all crafted with fresh, plant-based ingredients.
Furthermore, the atmosphere is casual and welcoming, making it an ideal spot for both lunch and dinner. Whether you're dining in or taking out, Tacotarian's colorful vibe and commitment to community shine through every detail. And with four different locations in the city as of 2025, it's no wonder Tacotarian is viewed as one of the best places to get tacos in Las Vegas – vegan or otherwise.
(725) 251-3853
Multiple locations
Saffron The Eatery
Saffron The Eatery is located in Las Vegas's vibrant Chinatown district, where it aims to redefine plant-based dining with a commitment to flavor, sustainability, and community. Founded by restaurateur Tony Nguyen after a transformative meal in Vietnam, the eatery invites diners to explore a world where vegetables take center stage in unexpected and delightful ways. The menu is an homage to East Asian-inspired flavors, showcasing the freshest local ingredients.
A standout feature is the restaurant's partnership with Sundown Mushrooms. The boutique urban farm sustainably cultivates gourmet mushroom varieties such as lion's mane, shiitake, and pink oyster, which star in various dishes. Additionally, Saffron's dining space provides guests with an elegant yet inviting interior built to reflect artisanal craftsmanship.
Whether you're drawn to the banana blossom salad or intrigued by the beet tartare, Saffron offers an immersive dining experience where every detail — from menu descriptions to plating — takes guests on a culinary journey. With its focus on inclusivity and innovative cuisine, it's a destination worth visiting.
(702) 201-1926
3545 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Truth & Tonic
Truth & Tonic — located on the fourth floor of the Venetian Resort within Canyon Ranch Las Vegas Spa + Fitness — brings a fresh perspective to health-conscious dining on the Las Vegas Strip. This wellness cafe champions nutrient-dense, plant-based dishes that prioritize both flavor and nourishment, inviting diners to indulge in a California-inspired menu crafted from organic and seasonal ingredients.
With a focus on incorporating superfoods, the cafe offers vibrant options such as the organic cashew butter toast (which is adorned with fresh strawberries, bananas, nuts, and edible flowers), as well as the refreshing fresh watermelon and raspberry salad. Each dish is designed to support wellness, featuring ingredients like turmeric (which can help reduce inflammation) and mushroom powder (for an energy boost).
Established within the renowned Canyon Ranch, Truth & Tonic reflects a legacy of nutritional expertise and culinary innovation. The menu also includes gluten-free options, ensuring an inclusive dining experience for all patrons.
venetianlasvegas.com/dining/restaurants/truth-and-tonic.html
(702) 414-3633
3335 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Garden Grill
If you're craving plant-based comfort food, Garden Grill is the place to go. Known for its vegan takes on standard fast food favorites, this casual spot serves hearty portions and bold flavors. Must-tries include the crispy chick'n sandwich, buffalo crispy chick'n sandwich, and carne asada fries, all packed with delicious plant-based ingredients. For something unique, the beer-battered avocado tacos and philly cheeze steak sandwich are popular choices.
Garden Grill also offers breakfast-inspired tacos, Southern fried chick'n waffles, and comforting soups like albondigas and pozole. Don't forget to finish off your meal with their sweet treats, including soft serve and rich cheezecakes (as the restaurant spells it).
Located in northwest Las Vegas, Garden Grill offers a welcoming atmosphere that makes it a great spot for families or groups. Whether you're a local or visiting, it's worth the short drive from the Strip for a satisfying and cruelty-free meal.
(702) 929-2244
7550 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum
For lovers of dim sum, Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum is a must-visit. Chef Kenny Chye is a seasoned culinary artist who's reimagined traditional dishes with plant-based ingredients, delivering incredible flavors and textures.
The dim sum offerings include mouthwatering items like shumai, and sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf. Popular entrees include kung pao chicken and Mongolian beef – each crafted to mimic the flavors of their traditional meat counterparts. With its modern ambiance, the restaurant provides the perfect setting for a relaxed meal with friends or family.
Chef Kenny's restaurant offers a stylish yet cozy setting, making it perfect for a casual lunch or dinner. With its attention to detail and passion for vegan cooking, this spot consistently impresses diners seeking plant-based Asian cuisine. Whether you're a fan of dim sum or new to plant-based dining, this spot promises a delightful and satisfying meal.
(725) 251-3920
5570 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Veganos Kitchen
Mexican cuisine is surprisingly vegan-friendly, with many dishes rooted in plant-based ingredients such as corn, beans, rice, and vegetables. This makes it a near-perfect choice for anyone seeking a vegan meal. Veganos Kitchen harnesses this rich tradition to create innovative vegan versions of classic Mexican dishes.
Bringing the rich flavors of Mexican-style cuisine to Las Vegas with a completely vegan twist, this eatery specializes in hearty Mexican fare. The menu caters to a wide range of cravings, as well, with breakfast selections including a vegan bacon breakfast burrito (alongside all day staples such as burritos, fries, and quesadillas). It offers everything from loaded nachos to a vegan bacon breakfast burrito. Additional highlights include the chorizo supreme burrito, three tacos order, and quesa-birria machete — all of which is crafted with fresh, plant-based ingredients.
Founded in 2017 by Jose Oros, a seasoned restaurateur with over 25 years of experience, Veganos Kitchen is a family-run venture rooted in a passion for innovative and delicious food. Located in a casual strip-mall setting, it focuses on serving approachable, handcrafted meals that make vegan dining accessible to everyone. Whether you're a long-time vegan or simply curious, this spot promises an authentic taste of Guadalajara-inspired dishes with a modern, plant-based flair.
(702) 838-1031
3149 N Rancho Rd Unit C, Las Vegas, NV 89130
The Modern Vegan
The Modern Vegan is a renowned establishment where indulgence meets plant-based perfection. Specializing in American comfort food, this vibrant eatery has veganized a number of your favorites, ensuring no one misses out on the deliciousness of classic dishes (minus the meat, of course). Whether you're craving a hearty breakfast, a savory lunch, or a decadent dinner, there's something for everyone at The Modern Vegan.
You won't want to miss its chicken and waffles or the Mac Attack burger, which provides a vegan twist on the fast food classic. The milkshakes are made with creamy, plant-based ice cream, as well, and are a great way to end your meal. Located near the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus, The Modern Vegan is popular with both locals and visitors, as its fun, lively atmosphere and generous portions ensure a memorable dining experience.
(702) 755-8127
700 East Naples Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89119
NoButcher
Las Vegas's first vegan butcher shop, NoButcher offers an innovative plant-based deli concept. Located just 10 minutes west of the Strip, this eatery serves a variety of sandwiches, salads, and sides made entirely with homemade vegan meats and cheeses. Popular menu items include the pulled "NoPork" sandwich, the aloha "NoRib" sandwich, and an Italian crafted with fresh, flavorful, and plant-based cold cuts.
The restaurant offers gluten-free options and prides itself on providing wholesome dishes made from scratch, which are free from animal products, preservatives, and artificial flavors. Whether dining in, ordering for pickup, or enjoying the convenient drive-thru, NoButcher ensures a quick and satisfying vegan meal for those on the go in Las Vegas. With its creative approach to vegan fast food and commitment to quality, NoButcher is a must-visit for plant-based eaters looking for a tasty, guilt-free meal.
(702) 268-7488
3565 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Daikon Vegan Sushi
Founded by chef Mindy Lim in 2020, Daikon Vegan Sushi delivers a unique and satisfying experience for vegan-friendly diners. The restaurant offers a plant-based twist on traditional sushi, bringing fresh, flavorful meals to the vibrant Las Vegas food scene. The restaurant serves a variety of inventive sushi rolls, including the popular Golden State roll and spider roll, which showcases the versatility of vegetables and spices.
Lim, who also worked with the team behind My Ramen in Boulder, Colorado, set out to create an accessible, high-quality, and entirely plant-based menu that caters to all customers — whether or not they're vegan. Daikon's approach to vegan sushi focuses on fresh, scratch-made ingredients and emphasizes multicultural influences, offering a fusion of flavors that are diverse as they are delicious.
Beyond sushi, Daikon offers a wide range of Asian fusion dishes, each carefully crafted to highlight the richness of plant-based ingredients. The menu includes creative options such as vegan ramen, dumplings, and unique rolls that showcase the best of plant-based dining.
(702) 749-3283
7210 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Simply Pure by Chef Stacey Dougan
Simply Pure seeks to redefine plant-based dining in Las Vegas with a focus on conscious eating and vibrant flavors. Founded by Stacey Dougan — a celebrated vegan chef and author with over 22 years of experience — Simply Pure brings her culinary expertise to every meal. Known for her innovative recipes and work with celebrity clients like President Bill Clinton and Erykah Badu, Chef Stacey combines nutrition and taste to create dishes that are as satisfying as they are nourishing.
Simply Pure offers a range of services, including catering, meal prep, and a food truck serving up plant-based delights on the go. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully crafted dishes at events, weddings, or via family-style meals. From breakfast and brunch options to seated dinners and desserts, the menu showcases the versatility and creativity of vegan cuisine.
With its blend of innovative flavors and a mission to inspire conscious eating, Simply Pure by Chef Stacey Dougan is a standout in Las Vegas's plant-based culinary scene. Whether you're sampling its food truck offerings or hosting an event, Simply Pure promises to delight.
(702)-810-5641
2300 W Sahara Ave Ste 800, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Tarantino's Vegan
Tarantino's Vegan brings the rich flavors of traditional Italian cuisine to Las Vegas with a plant-based twist. As the city's first 100% vegan Italian restaurant, this eatery offers a cozy, intimate bistro setting that's perfect for casual meals or date nights. After grabbing a cocktail at one of the best cocktail bars in Las Vegas, head to Tarantino's for a romantic night and indulge in their fresh, organic menu.
Opened in February 2020, Tarantino's has not only survived but thrived, earning accolades such as a spot on Yelp's 2023 list of top restaurants in the country. The menu is packed with Italian classics, all made fresh daily using organic coconut and extra virgin olive oils. Diners can also indulge in a variety of vegan desserts, including a tiramisu.
Beyond dining, Tarantino's Vegan offers catering services for special events, weddings, and corporate gatherings, making it easy to share its delicious offerings with a crowd. Whether you're stopping by for a hearty Italian meal or celebrating a special occasion, Tarantino's Vegan serves up comfort food crafted with the power of plants, earning its place as a beloved gem in Las Vegas's dining scene.
(725) 777-3888
7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Black and Blue Diner
Black and Blue Diner, founded by Vic "Vegas" Moea and Rose Tummarello, brings a taste of New York-style diner fare to Las Vegas with a modern (and plant-based) twist. Originally opened for takeout in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diner transitioned to dine-in service the following year, offering a sleek and casual atmosphere well-suited for enjoying classic comfort food in a new way.
The menu features hearty favorites, like pancakes, alongside dishes such as huevos taquitos, a delicious combination of beef tacos, eggs, refried beans, and salsa. For those craving chicken and waffles, Black and Blue gives you a choice between waffles, French toast, or pancakes paired with crispy plant-based chicken.
The Southern honey sandwich comes with honey-glazed crispy chicken, slaw, pickles, and fried onions, and is another popular option. Whether you're after a comforting classic or a dish with a fun twist, Black & Blue Diner provides a delicious and satisfying experience for any craving in a laid-back, welcoming environment.
(702) 821-0660
315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
