The Unexpected US State With The Most Vegans Per Capita
When you think of the nation's hubs for vegan diners, cities like Portland, New York City, and San Francisco may come first to mind, as one might believe that the West Coast states and East Coast outposts lead the country in vegans. But in actuality, the U.S. state with the most vegan diners per capita is a surprising locale: Nevada.
While card sharks and casino culture may not seem like the most obvious backdrop for the vegan diet to flourish, the animal product-free diet dominates the desert state more than any other. According to a 2021 KCR College Radio study, 942 people per 1 million are vegan in Nevada. The study also concluded that Nevada leads other states in Google searches for "vegan restaurant." Nevada narrowly edged out California — which boasts 838 vegans per 1 million people — for the title, followed by Oregon and then by Hawai'i. The state that's home to Sin City, it turns out, is a great place to be for plant-based eaters.
The vegan diet continues to see growth
Maybe you've passed a new vegan restaurant in your neighborhood or have walked your frozen foods aisle and noticed meatless alternatives proliferating. Any way you slice it, vegan and plant-based food and diets aren't going anywhere. Research from the Good Food Institute concluded that the sale of plant-based foods more than doubled between 2017 and 2023, while restaurants of every caliber, from Michelin-starred spots to local favorites, are incorporating more vegan-friendly and plant-based offerings. Veganism appears to be flourishing.
