The 14 Best Places To Get Tacos In Las Vegas

A dining-scene juggernaut, Las Vegas is home to just about every kind of food imaginable. It excels in bringing celebrated chefs to The Strip and in cultivating its own, hyper-regional Las Vegas food scene, as well. Despite the overwhelming influx of buzzy chefs and big names, one of the best dishes to enjoy in Las Vegas is still the humble taco.

Thanks to its location in the Southwest and its synergetic dining scene, the tacos in Las Vegas, by and large, score high marks for authenticity, flavor, and price. But with dozens of options, those wanting to steer clear of the lesser tacos need look no further than our curation of the best spots in Las Vegas. This list was compiled by looking at online reviews and locals' opinions on message boards like Reddit, as well as a handful of personal taste-testing selections. If you're in the Vegas area on Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, these are the tastiest spots to get your Sin City taco fix.