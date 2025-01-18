How Many Michelin Stars Does José Andrés Have?

Minibar is everything but miniature. José Andrés' Michelin-starred restaurant operates via a Chef's Counter format priced at roughly $350 per person. The restaurant is structured around a set tasting menu, so there are no a la carte options. Rather, it's about the experience as much as the food itself. If you have allergies or dietary limitations, however, the restaurant can make accommodations so long as there is advance notice.

Advertisement

That being said, there's no one fixed menu at the Michelin-starred eatery, though it's safe to assume the options are all creative and delicious. Past minibar dishes have included cooked squab with huckleberry, as well as donuts of fried ice cream.

Then, there are the drinks. Minibar actually coincides with its cocktail neighbor, barmini, which offers both a la carte drinks and flights of cocktails — the perfect way to complement a Michelin-starred meal.

Beyond these D.C. locales, Andrés also operates a slew of restaurants at various price points and locations alike. You can visit The Bazaar in Chicago and additional cities or head to New York's Mercado Little Spain for a taste of Andrés' roots.

Advertisement