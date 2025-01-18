How Many Michelin Stars Does José Andrés Have?
Spanish-American celebrity chef José Andrés knows a thing or two about how to cook high-quality, memorable food — and he has the Michelin stars to prove it. The chef, who never orders fried eggs at restaurants and started World Central Kitchen after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, is also, importantly, known for the fine-dining eatery minibar. The high-end restaurant has been awarded multiple Michelin stars — specifically, two stars — receiving recognition for its excellence in cooking. In addition to minibar, Andrés has received four awards from Michelin's Bib Gourmand: the food rating giant's umbrella of more budget-friendly, yet still high-quality, meals.
It's minibar, however, that's seeing stars. Located in Washington, D.C., minibar may sound nondescript per its name, but, in actuality, the tasting menu is Michelin-worthy. The fine dining restaurant promises to blend art with science, according to its website, and uses cooking methods that are both traditional and creative. As for how, exactly, minibar's two-starred Michelin concept translates to its menu? The dishes vary and change, but the concept and structure remain consistent.
José Andrés' minibar boasts two Michelin stars in Washington, D.C.
Minibar is everything but miniature. José Andrés' Michelin-starred restaurant operates via a Chef's Counter format priced at roughly $350 per person. The restaurant is structured around a set tasting menu, so there are no a la carte options. Rather, it's about the experience as much as the food itself. If you have allergies or dietary limitations, however, the restaurant can make accommodations so long as there is advance notice.
That being said, there's no one fixed menu at the Michelin-starred eatery, though it's safe to assume the options are all creative and delicious. Past minibar dishes have included cooked squab with huckleberry, as well as donuts of fried ice cream.
Then, there are the drinks. Minibar actually coincides with its cocktail neighbor, barmini, which offers both a la carte drinks and flights of cocktails — the perfect way to complement a Michelin-starred meal.
Beyond these D.C. locales, Andrés also operates a slew of restaurants at various price points and locations alike. You can visit The Bazaar in Chicago and additional cities or head to New York's Mercado Little Spain for a taste of Andrés' roots.