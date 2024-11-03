The One Food José Andrés Would Never Order At A Restaurant

Celebrity chefs build their careers on dishes so exceptionally good they stand out on the crowded culinary scene, and they go onto teach others with television shows and cookbooks. Their expertise is so well known, it's hard to imagine these kitchen geniuses in one specific situation: ordering at a restaurant that is not their own. When you've spent your life perfecting dishes, is it easy to get a little jaded and particular about how you want certain things prepared? Apparently, yes. While both lesser known and famous chefs like José Andrés support each other's businesses, when it comes to the average eatery, there are items they just won't bother ordering. According to Yahoo! Life, the No. 1 dish in this category for Andrés is fried eggs.

Andrés feels that no one, it seems, actually knows how to make a good fried egg. It might seem like a simple enough task, but the chef points out some common flaws. He wishes people would pay more attention to the oil, making sure it's warm before placing the egg in the pan, which could help with those desirable crispy edges. He also zeroes in on the secret of adding salt to the egg white right where it meets the yolk, as he notes that is "where the coagulation happens with more difficulty and the salt allows the coagulation to happen quickly."