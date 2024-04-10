12 Best Coffee Shops In Paris, According To A Local Enthusiast

Paris is famous for its incredible restaurants — and there's no shortage of dishes to try. Visiting a café in the city, though, is an entirely different experience. The café culture in Paris is centered around the experience of leisure: enjoying a meal without rush, socializing with others, and soaking in the sights, smells, and scenes around you. While the coffee is part of this experience, it's not the whole experience. A French café may stick to serving commercialized, non-specialty coffee, along with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food items.

While Parisian café culture is still alive and well, there's a shift happening in the city as interest in specialty coffee — coffee made from high-quality, specialty roast beans — has grown. Now, a new generation of independent coffee shops and specialty coffee roasters are appearing in the city, boasting an inclusive environment where visitors can embrace café culture with a well-made French coffee drink in hand. I've curated a list of some of my favorite quality coffee spots in Paris, where you can enjoy a serene ambiance, friendly service, and good-quality beverages.