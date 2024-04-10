12 Best Coffee Shops In Paris, According To A Local Enthusiast
Paris is famous for its incredible restaurants — and there's no shortage of dishes to try. Visiting a café in the city, though, is an entirely different experience. The café culture in Paris is centered around the experience of leisure: enjoying a meal without rush, socializing with others, and soaking in the sights, smells, and scenes around you. While the coffee is part of this experience, it's not the whole experience. A French café may stick to serving commercialized, non-specialty coffee, along with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food items.
While Parisian café culture is still alive and well, there's a shift happening in the city as interest in specialty coffee — coffee made from high-quality, specialty roast beans — has grown. Now, a new generation of independent coffee shops and specialty coffee roasters are appearing in the city, boasting an inclusive environment where visitors can embrace café culture with a well-made French coffee drink in hand. I've curated a list of some of my favorite quality coffee spots in Paris, where you can enjoy a serene ambiance, friendly service, and good-quality beverages.
Noir Coffee Shop and Torréfacteur
Noir is a torréfacteur ("coffee roaster" in French) with cafés across the city. All of its shops share a modern minimalist vibe and serve the coffee in handcrafted wood or ceramic mugs. The shop takes its time to make your coffee, which means you may have to wait a little. But the perfectly smooth foam on your cappuccino will be well worth it. Noir also offers a small selection of incredible cookies and cakes, so be sure to order something sweet to go with your drink.
The cafés are well spread out across arrondissements. Each location brings specialty coffee to a neighborhood that may have previously lacked it. I love the one in Rue de Cléry because it's surrounded by interesting book shops, wine bars, and thrift stores — and it's a block away from the top of the bustling Rue Montorgeuil. You can wander around the street and enjoy this café away from the crowds.
Multiple locations
Partisan Café Artisanal
Partisan, which is well-situated near the Arts et Métiers, is an oasis for coffee lovers who are exploring the heart of Paris by foot. It's walking distance from the trendy Le Marais area and a short stroll from the Pompidou Center. There's so much to see in this part of Paris, and the energy and buzz are infectious — so you'll be thankful to have a space to rest and enjoy some caffeine.
The Partisan Café Artisanal roasts its own beans and serves several different types of roasts, including a delicious, dark, and strong Italian roast. The coffee shop is on the larger side by Parisian standards, which makes for a comfortable environment to sit and enjoy your coffee. It does get quite crowded, but service is fast, and there's a lot of movement in and out. There are also benches outside for the sunnier days when there's nothing better than sitting outside with a coffee. You'll even get a magnificent view of the Porte de Saint-Dennis, an impressive arch built in 1672.
+33 6 08 25 88 32
36 Rue de Turbigo, 75003 Paris
Coutume Café
Coutume Café, which has a location in Rue de Babylone, is one of the best coffee shops in the Left Bank area near Hôtel des Invalides. This area has been historically underserved when it comes to specialty coffee, and I'm glad this shop fills the niche. You'll also find several cafés under this brand across the city.
The shop knows what it's doing when it comes to coffee — whether you like yours black or milky. It also has a selection of iced coffees, which are a difficult thing to find in France. So when the summer heat hits, this is a spot to order an iced Americano, latte, or cappuccino.
The shop used to prohibit laptops, but that's since changed. The natural lighting and ample space, with options for group seating and individual tables, make it a great spot to get work done.This café also offers hot breakfast, lunch, and brunch options, including egg and pancake dishes. You'll also find delectable cookies to nibble on.
Multiple locations
Mardi
Mardi is a comparatively new addition to the 19th arrondissement. Although it's a little far from the center of Paris, it's a lovely neighborhood café with some delicious bites. This Scandinavian-style café has a minimalist yet warm interior featuring light wood furniture and neutral tones. It makes good pour-over coffee, cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and strongly spiced dirty chai that will warm you up in no time. The food is simple but creative. This shop often adds a Japanese twist to its menu using interesting flavor combinations.
Mardi is one of the few places in Paris where you can find freshly baked Swedish cardamom buns, which is a real treat. It's important to note that this is not a laptop-friendly café, and there's no wifi. The tables and seats are highly coveted and often full, so make this one a visit for the experience and not for co-working. Its pet-friendly status makes it a good spot for dog-watching. Expect furry friends and good coffee.
29 Rue de la Villette, 75019 Paris
Kẹo cà phê Việt
Kẹo cà phê Việt is a Vietnamese coffee shop that opened its doors in 2023. It has the same owners as Viahe Caphe, which is also widely known for its incredible Vietnamese coffee drinks. Vietnamese coffee is a treat if you have a sweet tooth, as many of the heavenly beverages are made with condensed milk. You can try a variety of Vietnamese coffees, including cà phê sữa đá, a sweet iced coffee, and bạc xỉu, which is much creamier.
There isn't much space to sit at this shop, and it's more of a to-go coffee kind of place. However, it's still really worth a visit because not only can you get coffee unlike anything else in Paris, but it's also conveniently located near the Canal Saint-Martin. So, you can walk with your coffee and enjoy the neighborhood.
61 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris
Loutsa Torréfacteur
Loutsa Torréfacteur is a coffee roaster and café with three locations in Paris. Coffee beans from all over the world are roasted and ground at the shop, and while you have to put up with the noise of the roaster, you're rewarded with a wide variety of specialty coffees, from filter pour-overs to cold brews, lattes, and more. It also offers retail coffees, so you can buy bags of beans or capsules to take home with you.
The Mouffetard shop is in a great part of Paris, located just south of the Latin Quarter. It's well-distanced from interesting sites like the Jardin du Luxembourg, the Pantheon, the Grande Mosque of Paris, the National Museum of Natural History, and the Jardin des Plantes. This makes it the perfect spot to relax and unwind or recharge between sightseeing.
This location is also a good spot to get some work done because it's relatively spacious and offers outlets, wifi, and a laptop-friendly environment. Although it offers some pastries and cakes, I don't think they're as good as the coffee.
Multiple locations
Ibrik Café
If you're looking for something a little different than your run-of-the-mill coffee shop, try a Turkish coffee at Ibrik Café. You'll find well-made specialty coffees and the option to order an "ibrik coffee," made in the traditional Turkish copper pot. This is one of the oldest coffee-making methods in the world and it delivers a tasty, concentrated, and quality brew.
The Ibrik Café is located in central Paris, just far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the Palais Garnier area, which boasts a number of landmarks, attractions, and shops. The café is small, but the friendly vibe of the baristas will make you feel welcome and comfortable. It also serves a variety of Balkan dishes, like pitas, salads, and mezze plates with creamy hummus and other bites. Its cakes are sublime, so you can enjoy a tasty dessert along with your coffee.
+33 1 73 71 84 60
43 Rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris
Ten Belles
Ten Belles is an inviting coffee shop with excellent beverages and friendly service. It has three locations in Paris, and my favorite is the one overlooking the Canal Saint-Martin. This is one of the most underrated spots in Paris and while locals love it, it's not as well known by tourists and visitors. It's a charming area with a peaceful energy, tree-lined canal, opportunities for sightseeing, and none of the stress and crowds.
There are many incredible places to eat and drink in Canal Saint-Martin, including Ten Belles. It has its own bakery, so along with great coffee, you'll find delicious eats like freshly baked breads, pastries, and cookies. Plus, it's known for its amazing cinnamon rolls, which are perfect for when you get tired of croissants and chocolate éclairs.
You can also get a really good sandwich with your coffee, which isn't a given in Paris, since most places stick to sweet options. The space is a little on the smaller side, so finding a place to sit can be tricky, especially on the weekends. But if it's full, take your order to go and enjoy it while strolling along the canal. I recommend ordering a noisette: the French equivalent of a macchiato. The beverage allows you to enjoy the potent espresso flavor without missing out on skillfully foamed milk.
Multiple locations
Kapé Café Philippin
Kapé, named after the Tagalog word for "coffee," is a coffee shop dedicated to Filipino beverages. This bright and stylish café has a welcoming feel, with a large open kitchen that makes you feel like you're sitting in someone's home. It offers excellent specialty coffee, including beans from the Philippines, as well as an exciting selection of ube drinks. The ube latte and ubeffogato, an espresso served with a scoop of ube ice cream, deserve a special mention. These beautiful purple creations are naturally colored and flavored with purple yam, which perfectly balances the coffee taste with a sweet vanilla nuttiness.
It also offers some tasty lunch options, including potato buns with adobo chicken and savory rice porridge. Sweet lovers will also appreciate an array of exciting choices, like ube crinkle cookies, ube soft serve, and pandesal — soft buttery buns served with jam and crème fraîche. If you're looking for a more substantial meal before your coffee, Bobi, its sister restaurant, is just a few steps away.
17 Rue de Malte, 75011 Paris
The Beans on Fire
This no-frills, yet homey café will meet all your coffee needs, offering everything from different filter coffees to well-made espressos, cortados, and flat whites with velvety milk froth. It also has a decent decaf option, which is hard to find in Paris. It also always has a small selection of really good pastries and bakes, including babka, cinnamon rolls, carrot cake, and cookies.
The shop has two locations, but the one in Montmartre is a must-visit. Its striking red exterior adds to the charm of this quirky neighborhood. It's also a comfortable coffee shop experience if you visit the area. There are friendly, English-speaking servers and extra seating available downstairs, so you'll almost always find a place to sit and relax. Plus, it's across the street from the famous little epicerie (grocery store) called Au Marché de la Butte that appeared in "Amélie." Visiting this shop is a real treat if you're a fan of the film.
Multiple locations
Cayo Coffee Roasters
Cayo Coffee Roasters in the 13th arrondissement is a little bit outside central Paris but still close enough that it's worth visiting. It's uncommon to find a coffee shop in Paris serving up an entire array of cooked items, but this isn't the case here. At Cayo, you'll find both a great selection of coffees from around the world and a full breakfast and lunch menu. The food includes café eats with a modern twist, and everything is high quality, homemade, and reasonably priced.
Its service is friendly and welcoming, and there is attention to detail, so you won't feel like you're at a commercial coffee shop. The baristas also take the time to explain the origins of the beans and how they're processed, which is a testament to the shop's emphasis on traceability and ethical sourcing. Plus, it's spacious enough that you'll always find a seat. At night, Cayo becomes a full bar and restaurant and is a popular spot for locals looking for craft beer and eats. If you miss the daytime rush, be sure to stop by for some evening tapas.
+33 7 67 26 83 37
9 Rue du Chevaleret, 75013 Paris
KB Caféshop
Any Paris coffee shop list would be incomplete without KB Caféshop, the home of KB Coffee Roasters. It was among the first specialty coffee places to open up in Paris and has been serving great coffee since it first opened its doors. Since then, it's opened a sister coffee shop, Back in Black, where its coffee beans are roasted on-site. The shop's enthusiasm for coffee is evident as soon as you walk in and see the coffee books, merch, artwork, and bags of freshly roasted beans.
KB Cafe's location is part of the charm and well worth a visit. It's located in a vibrant neighborhood, nestled between Pigalle and Montmartre, just far enough from the crowds of tourists. You can even see one of Paris' iconic landmarks, the Sacre Coeur Basilica, while enjoying your coffee outside the shop. Unlike many other Parisian cafés, this one has tons of space to sit, thanks to its spacious interior and large outdoor terrace. Besides coffee, it also serves delicious homemade pastries and hot sandwiches.
+33 1 56 92 12 41
53 Ave Trudaine, 75009 Paris
Methodology
I have spent a lot of time tracking down good coffee across French cities. I compiled a list of the cafés I've visited before and chosen some of the best based on factors like coffee quality, service, location, and whether the space accommodates sitting, eating, working, and socializing. I wanted these shops to be representative of café culture and offer high-quality beverages that would please any coffee lover's palate. Moreover, I chose shops that were centrally located around other attractions and that were easy to access.
I also prioritized cafés with a welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable, attentive staff who could answer my questions. The spots I selected are very welcoming, regardless of whether you're a local or just visiting the region.