The Best 13 Classic Dishes To Order In Paris And Where To Try Them, According To A Local

Paris is a vibrant and diverse city, representing a cosmopolitan hub and one of Europe's largest cities. As one of the most visited cities globally, it can be challenging to maneuver the crowds, the traffic, and the tourist traps. However, if you do your research and learn about the city and its people, you can have a truly incredible experience. Paris has something for everyone, from the most niche art galleries to jazz clubs, rock concerts, opera, museums of all kinds, thrift shopping to high-end designers, and more. When it comes to food, Paris offers not just the cuisines and street foods of France, but the entire world.

While there is ample opportunity to find good food in Paris, the sheer volume of restaurants can make it difficult to know where to start. According to Fodor's, Paris is estimated to have more than 44,000 restaurants. This monster food scene makes it nearly impossible to make meaningful "best restaurant" lists, but the ones listed below are a great way to dip your feet in. To get the real Parisian experience, try both the classic French dishes that Paris is known for and the international cuisine that has come to define the city. You don't have to spend an exorbitant amount or eat at a Michelin-star restaurant to do so. As a food writer in France, I've traveled the country immersing myself in the food culture wherever I go. Here are some of the best dishes to order in Paris and where to try them.