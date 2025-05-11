18 Mildly Annoying Things About Eating At Buffets

Buffets are a popular dining option. They allow you to enjoy a wider variety of items than you could if you ordered a standard entree with two sides from a restaurant. And, of course, because they're all-you-can-eat, you don't need to worry about tiny portion sizes that leave you wanting to order another full meal. Of course, all buffets are not created equally. Your experiences at one of the best luxury buffets in the U.S. are going to vary widely from those at a hole-in-the-wall buffet that only costs a few bucks per person.

However, while every buffet is unique, there are some mildly annoying things that apply to dining at most of these establishments. Just to be clear, we're not talking about the glaring red flags at some buffets that should make you turn around before even sitting down, such as a poor health department rating or dirty and sticky tables. Instead, we're talking about those more minor inconveniences that aren't enough to push you to choose a full-serve restaurant, but that you have to learn to work around to make the most of your experience.